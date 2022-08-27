ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullcoll.edu

Campus Safety begins citing for parking permit violations

Unclear communication preceding a hasty deadline regarding parking permits has led to widespread confusion and long lines outside of the Campus Safety Office. Free parking permits were supposed to be sent in the mail by Thursday, Aug. 25, to any student who registered between July 6 and July 24, but many students never received one.
FULLERTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fullcoll.edu

August 30 – COVID Announcement

Fullerton College provides bi-weekly reporting if a COVID-19 exposure occurred on campus. Since the last COVID-19 announcement on Aug. 10, Fullerton College contact tracing concluded that from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25, twenty (20) on-campus students and seventeen (17) on-campus employees tested positive for COVID-19. In the event anyone is...
FULLERTON, CA
bphspawprints.com

Night curfew: How do you feel?

As of July 29, 2022, Knott’s Berry Farm has enforced a new night curfew due to a harmful incident involving teens. This led to an early closure of the park that night. Guests under the age of eighteen now must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to get inside the park. The curfew requires minors to exit the park immediately at closing time. The goal is to avoid having children loitering around, preventing any further issues.
BUENA PARK, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

A Great Use for All Those Take-Out Utensil and Condiment Packs

Well, it’s finally the weekend. And for many folks, that means at least one take-out or home-delivery meal somewhere along the way. Chances are that meal comes with a set of plastic-wrapped utensils (even if you didn’t request it, which isn’t supposed to happen but usually does), and some small condiment packets to complement your food. And chances may be even better that you don’t often use the utensils or condiments (especially when food is delivered to your home, where you already have such things)…so you currently have a huge pile, drawer, or bag full of the unused items – things you don’t really want to throw away, but which you’ll also likely never use.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.

A heated debate has emerged in Los Angeles over a potential new solution to the city's homelessness issue. Residents of L.A. County will vote in 2024 on a bill that would require all hotels to report vacancies at 2 p.m. every day. After that, the hotels would allow homeless people to stay in those rooms, reports CNN. In Los Angeles County, there are more than 60,000 homeless people on any given night. In addition, there are over 20,000 empty hotel rooms. The union that represents the majority of the city's hotel and restaurant employees, Unite Here Local 11, had proposed the ordinance. It gained enough signatures to get this question of whether to house the homeless in hotels to be on the ballot in March 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park

“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
SANTA ANA, CA
coastreportonline.com

Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet

An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
ORANGE, CA
Reason.com

Orange County Settles With Woman Whose Baby Died After Authorities Stopped at Starbucks Before Hospital

Orange County jail sank to "lowest depths," says lawyer. Sandra Quinones was jailed for a probation violation when she started going into early labor in March 2016. Instead of immediately helping her, Orange County authorities ignored her for two hours and then stopped at Starbucks on their way to the hospital, according to a federal lawsuit she filed after losing the baby.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
insideedition.com

Taxpayers Will Foot the Bill for Vandalized Historical California Cemetery

A historical cemetery in Long Beach, California, was vandalized, and repairs will cost taxpayers thousands. The Sunnyside Cemetery is the final resting place of many notable Californians, including more than 220 Civil War veterans and Japanese-American families who endured the travesty of WWII internment camps. The groundskeeper says at least 12 headstones were damaged overnight. The Historical Society of Long Beach calls the deliberate defacing of cemeteries “a disturbing trend.”
LONG BEACH, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m

Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

