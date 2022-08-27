Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
fullcoll.edu
Campus Safety begins citing for parking permit violations
Unclear communication preceding a hasty deadline regarding parking permits has led to widespread confusion and long lines outside of the Campus Safety Office. Free parking permits were supposed to be sent in the mail by Thursday, Aug. 25, to any student who registered between July 6 and July 24, but many students never received one.
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program
The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
Lack of air conditioning leaves Bell High School students sweating in classrooms through heat wave
The heat is being felt at Bell High School, where some classrooms do not have air conditioning.
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
fullcoll.edu
August 30 – COVID Announcement
Fullerton College provides bi-weekly reporting if a COVID-19 exposure occurred on campus. Since the last COVID-19 announcement on Aug. 10, Fullerton College contact tracing concluded that from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25, twenty (20) on-campus students and seventeen (17) on-campus employees tested positive for COVID-19. In the event anyone is...
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
bphspawprints.com
Night curfew: How do you feel?
As of July 29, 2022, Knott’s Berry Farm has enforced a new night curfew due to a harmful incident involving teens. This led to an early closure of the park that night. Guests under the age of eighteen now must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to get inside the park. The curfew requires minors to exit the park immediately at closing time. The goal is to avoid having children loitering around, preventing any further issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
larchmontbuzz.com
A Great Use for All Those Take-Out Utensil and Condiment Packs
Well, it’s finally the weekend. And for many folks, that means at least one take-out or home-delivery meal somewhere along the way. Chances are that meal comes with a set of plastic-wrapped utensils (even if you didn’t request it, which isn’t supposed to happen but usually does), and some small condiment packets to complement your food. And chances may be even better that you don’t often use the utensils or condiments (especially when food is delivered to your home, where you already have such things)…so you currently have a huge pile, drawer, or bag full of the unused items – things you don’t really want to throw away, but which you’ll also likely never use.
Upworthy
Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.
A heated debate has emerged in Los Angeles over a potential new solution to the city's homelessness issue. Residents of L.A. County will vote in 2024 on a bill that would require all hotels to report vacancies at 2 p.m. every day. After that, the hotels would allow homeless people to stay in those rooms, reports CNN. In Los Angeles County, there are more than 60,000 homeless people on any given night. In addition, there are over 20,000 empty hotel rooms. The union that represents the majority of the city's hotel and restaurant employees, Unite Here Local 11, had proposed the ordinance. It gained enough signatures to get this question of whether to house the homeless in hotels to be on the ballot in March 2024.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park
“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
coastreportonline.com
Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet
An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Orange County Settles With Woman Whose Baby Died After Authorities Stopped at Starbucks Before Hospital
Orange County jail sank to "lowest depths," says lawyer. Sandra Quinones was jailed for a probation violation when she started going into early labor in March 2016. Instead of immediately helping her, Orange County authorities ignored her for two hours and then stopped at Starbucks on their way to the hospital, according to a federal lawsuit she filed after losing the baby.
insideedition.com
Taxpayers Will Foot the Bill for Vandalized Historical California Cemetery
A historical cemetery in Long Beach, California, was vandalized, and repairs will cost taxpayers thousands. The Sunnyside Cemetery is the final resting place of many notable Californians, including more than 220 Civil War veterans and Japanese-American families who endured the travesty of WWII internment camps. The groundskeeper says at least 12 headstones were damaged overnight. The Historical Society of Long Beach calls the deliberate defacing of cemeteries “a disturbing trend.”
SoCal's First Haunted Carwash Returns To Anaheim This Fall
Tunnel of Terror OC is back this Fall with 2 locations! 👻🤡
globalconstructionreview.com
Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m
Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
Comments / 0