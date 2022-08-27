ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

South Dakota Media Prep Volleyball Poll for Week of August 29

UNDATED – Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 30, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. NOTE: Due to the Labor Day holiday next week the poll will be released on Sept. 6 instead...
South Dakota State Fair know before you go

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota

(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
Rapid City man claims share of Dakota Cash jackpot

PIERRE, S.D. – While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket as a result of the July drawing was purchased in Watertown.
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally revenue down from 2021

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that tax collections at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally finished at $1,544,471. The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills was down 14% compared to 2021, but the state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $902,399.
The health of honey bee colonies in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker investigated honey bee health in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#Aberdeen Central#Rapid City Central
Goetz returns to LRC as South Dakota code counsel

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Justin Goetz is coming back to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council to once again serve as state code counsel and advise the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee that oversees state government’s administrative regulations. The Legislature’s Executive Board last week approved bringing Goetz on...
Xcel Energy warns of scam calls in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy will never ask a customer to pay a bill with a prepaid debit card, the company said Tuesday morning. Reports of phone calls in North Dakota and South Dakota show that a scam is asking customers to pay for overdue bills quickly with a prepaid card, available at retail stores.
Upgrades to Cottonwood Field Station will allow for more research and hands-on education

PHILIP, SD – The SDSU Cottonwood Field Station is in the heart of our state’s rangeland. Established in 1907 by the agricultural experiment station at South Dakota State University, with research focused on crops and soils, it is one of SDSU’s oldest research stations. The facility which now focuses on beef cattle production on the range, includes 2,640 acres between Wall and Phillip and 1100 acres of summer grazing pasture at Fort Meade near Rapid City.
Family, tragedy and desire to innovate drive this 5th-generation South Dakota farmer

FREDERICK — Initially, a life of farming is not what Taylor Sumption wanted for his future. Sumption, 46, comes from a long line of farmers. Starting with his great-great-grandfather, who settled near Frederick in 1881. The man struggled to find farmland in Iowa for a decade before moving west, and his forefathers have worked and toiled in South Dakota for more than a century since.
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota.
South Dakota gas prices see 5.7 cent drop to end August

UNDATED – Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Prices in South Dakota are 41.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.

