South Dakota Media Prep Volleyball Poll for Week of August 29
UNDATED – Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 30, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. NOTE: Due to the Labor Day holiday next week the poll will be released on Sept. 6 instead...
South Dakota State Fair know before you go
HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
Weekly COVID-19 Report – 1,292 new cases report along with nine new deaths
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,292 new cases of COVID-19 in their weekly report. Active cases continue to drop; totaling 717 this week. The number of people hospitalized due to the virus remained at 105. Nine new deaths were reported over the past week,...
Rapid City man claims share of Dakota Cash jackpot
PIERRE, S.D. – While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket as a result of the July drawing was purchased in Watertown.
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally revenue down from 2021
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that tax collections at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally finished at $1,544,471. The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills was down 14% compared to 2021, but the state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $902,399.
The health of honey bee colonies in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker investigated honey bee health in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
Woah! South Dakota Drivers Test Roads At Dangerous Speeds
There are some drivers that tend to test the speed limits on the South Dakota highways. Two South Dakota drivers over the weekend really pushed the South Dakota Highway Patrol to its breaking point. Two separate drivers cruising on the highway were pulled over for going well-over the South Dakota...
Goetz returns to LRC as South Dakota code counsel
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Justin Goetz is coming back to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council to once again serve as state code counsel and advise the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee that oversees state government’s administrative regulations. The Legislature’s Executive Board last week approved bringing Goetz on...
Xcel Energy warns of scam calls in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy will never ask a customer to pay a bill with a prepaid debit card, the company said Tuesday morning. Reports of phone calls in North Dakota and South Dakota show that a scam is asking customers to pay for overdue bills quickly with a prepaid card, available at retail stores.
Upgrades to Cottonwood Field Station will allow for more research and hands-on education
PHILIP, SD – The SDSU Cottonwood Field Station is in the heart of our state’s rangeland. Established in 1907 by the agricultural experiment station at South Dakota State University, with research focused on crops and soils, it is one of SDSU’s oldest research stations. The facility which now focuses on beef cattle production on the range, includes 2,640 acres between Wall and Phillip and 1100 acres of summer grazing pasture at Fort Meade near Rapid City.
Family, tragedy and desire to innovate drive this 5th-generation South Dakota farmer
FREDERICK — Initially, a life of farming is not what Taylor Sumption wanted for his future. Sumption, 46, comes from a long line of farmers. Starting with his great-great-grandfather, who settled near Frederick in 1881. The man struggled to find farmland in Iowa for a decade before moving west, and his forefathers have worked and toiled in South Dakota for more than a century since.
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota.
Tornado in west central Minnesota, late night lightning in Twin Cities
(FOX 9) - Storms developed in western Minnesota and tracked east toward the Twin Cities on Sunday night, with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds and very large hail. A slow-down in the speed of this storm delayed the arrival in the Twin Cities metro until the 10 p.m. hour. Tornado...
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
Trace’s Takes: This Abandoned Church In North Dakota Is Both Terrifying And Beautiful
Why is it that North Dakota seemingly has a wide array of abandoned settlements? From homes, to schools and sometimes even whole towns, North Dakota seems to be a state lost to the passage of time. But, I truly believe time holds secrets that can both bewilder and terrify the human mind. This church will do just that.
South Dakota gas prices see 5.7 cent drop to end August
UNDATED – Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Prices in South Dakota are 41.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
