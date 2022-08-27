ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Persons of interest in double homicide located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here are the Rapid City Schools that will be releasing early on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Back to school typically signals the beginning of fall. However, summer has decided to stick around a little longer. Due to the anticipated high temperatures for Thursday, September 1, several schools will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. Bus routes will run early. Elementary Schools:
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally revenue down from 2021

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that tax collections at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally finished at $1,544,471. The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills was down 14% compared to 2021, but the state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $902,399.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Chadron man identified as person who died in Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. – A Chadron, NE man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.
CHADRON, NE
newscenter1.tv

Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure

CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
CUSTER, SD
#Briono Holso Of
KEVN

Names released in Custer County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
HERMOSA, SD
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota’s Welcome Centers Upgraded to Provide Wireless Internet and More Offerings for Visitors

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing more amenities, including free access to wireless internet, at Interstate Welcome Centers. Since mid-August, travelers along South Dakota’s interstates have had access to free wireless internet at five welcome centers located near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion, and Wilmot.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hazmat unit on scene of truck accident in Harding County

UPDATE (2 p.m.): The Rapid City Fire Department reports that the hazmat team has completed a damage assessment and are now working with local resources to develop a plan to safely offload the product. HARDING COUNTY, S.D. — A truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south...
HARDING COUNTY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Cavaliers Sweep Scoopers in Volleyball Tilt

STURGIS, S.D. – The St. Thomas More Cavaliers used their front line size to kill and block their way to victory over the Sturgis Scoopers on Tuesday night at West Gym. The Cavaliers swept the Scoopers 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 to take the match. St. Thomas More (4-2) was led...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Neck Yoke Road reopened

UPDATE (10:23 a.m.): Neck Yoke Road has been reopened. ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Neck Yoke Road near Evans Court is closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire. Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. NewsCenter1 will provide...
ROCKERVILLE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Driver of truck that hit Sturgis home may have fallen asleep

STURGIS — The driver of a semitruck that struck a house in Sturgis Aug. 10, told law enforcement she may have fallen asleep at the wheel. In the accident report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trooper James Linn said initially the driver of the vehicle told him she swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway.
STURGIS, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Local Band Wild Blue bringing rock and blues to Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS – In addition to all of the other crowd-pleasing events that took place at this past week’s 7th Annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, the newly formed rock and blues band Wild Blue also performed in Hot Springs on Friday evening, Aug. 26, at 6:30 in Centennial Park, bringing decades of musical talent along with them.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Discovery Ride, the icing on the cake at Strider Fest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wind through your hair, sunglasses on, and the sound of a loud engine. It’s been a few weeks since the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but Strider Fest gave over 150 kids the chance to celebrate their bikes. Even if the sound of an engine came from the noise of a kid.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Dale Brooks

Dale Brooks was born January 14, 1941, in New Underwood, SD, to Marvin and Alice Brooks. He grew up in Philip, SD, with his four brothers; Arlie, Darral, George, and Gary. He graduated from Philip High School in 1959. He then went on to attend Huron College and Black Hills State College on full athletic scholarships. When he wasn’t in school, he would work for his dad driving heavy equipment to build dams. He graduated from Black Hills State College with a degree in secondary education.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.
STURGIS, SD

