Trent, Panthers rumble past Comets

OLIVE HILL — A severe lightning storm delayed the start of Fleming County and West Carter Friday night, but the thunder did not show up until after the storm had passed.

Panthers’ tailback Austin Trent gashed, trampled and bullied his way to 183 yards on 27 carries to lead Fleming County to a 25-7 win over West Carter Friday night.

“Austin doesn’t get as much talk as some of these other backs do, but he was the preseason Player of the Year in our district,” Fleming County coach Bill Spencer said. “We told him when we watched film of Greenup County and West Carter, they’ve got these studs and they are riding them. I told Trent he better be ready because we are going to have to put that saddle on you and riding you. Tonight, he made us look smart doing that.”

Trent shouldered the load in the second half for the Panthers, rushing for 149 yards after the break with his lone touchdown on the night giving Fleming County a 6-0 lead at the half. After recovering a West Carter fumble deep in Fleming County territory, the Panthers went three-and-out and a punt that traveled only eight yards gave the Comets the ball at the Panthers’ 18-yard line. But an interception three plays later handed the ball back to the Panthers and they marched 91 yards to paydirt for the only points before halftime.

“We got some good field position and didn’t finish, but I was really pleased because West Carter had great field position in the first half and it felt like we had our back to the goal line and our guys stood tall and made some plays,” Spencer said. “Any time you are up, you’re happy, but it felt like we should’ve had more of a cushion.”

Fleming County’s opening drive of the second half put the Panthers back in the end zone after Caleb Igo’s 1-yard plunge made it 12-0. But the Comets offense found life to close the third stanza after Hayden Hall found Timothy Fields on a crossing route for a 45-yard pitch-and-catch to the Panthers’ one.

On the first play of the fourth, Cole Crampton’s second effort sprung him into the endzone to trim Fleming County’s lead to 12-7 with 11:55 to play in the contest.

“At 12-7, you are one score from being behind,” Spencer said. “They don’t even have to kick an extra point. We told our guys that they had to go out there and finish it. Up five points is nothing in the game of football. We challenged ourselves to go out there and finish it and we had faith in our guys by going for a couple fourth down plays.”

West Carter coach Daniel Barker said he was pleased with how his team respond after seeing several drives stall out without points.

“Our kids are going to fight,” Barker said. “We’re young and we make some mistakes. I think once we get on a roll, we are going to be alright. It’s just tough sledding. We’ve faced two pretty tough opponents. We have to get better at finishing drives, but I like my kids competitiveness. We didn’t play great. Fleming definitely outplayed us, but our kids keep coming.”

Fleming County’s longest sustained drive provided a needed answer to the West Carter score to provide a two-score cushion for the Panthers. Fleming County used an 11-play, 76-yard drive that ate 6:22 off the clock which included a pair of fourth down conversions including one that the Comets felt failed to make the mark after the ball came free at the end of the play but was ruled down by contact.

“We feel like if we get a stop there in their territory and to me, it seemed like a pretty clear fumble and a recovery,” Barker said. “It didn’t go our way.”

Nate Ruark found Landon Johnson for a 21-yard score on a play that Spencer said was possible because of the performance by Trent.

“It opens things up for us,” Spencer said of the rushing attack. “Like on the touchdown pass that Landon had, now they have to focus on him. They were bringing those corners in to focus on making tackles, so that opened up the passing game a little more.”

On the ensuing possession by the Comets, Johnson made a pick from his high safety possession and never broke stride on his way to the endzone for a Pick-6.

“I don’t think we every recovered from the conversion they had on the fumble,” Barker said. “Such a big momentum play because we feel like we’ve got the ball and even if we don’t, its clearly two yards short and then it gets spotted and it’s a first down (for Fleming). They just grinded us out after that.”

Johnson finished with three grabs for 107 yards and a score on both sides of the ball.

Fleming County outgained West Carter 275 to 113 while forcing three Comets turnovers.

“Overall, I thought we held up pretty good defensively,” Barker said. “To have so many inexperienced guys out there and we knew they had some really good weapons. I thought we had a chance to make a couple plays there they we didn’t make, but a lot of that will come with experience.”

Fleming County welcomes Martin County next Friday night. West Carter exercises its bye week before entertaining East Carter in two weeks in the Battle for the Barrell.

“They are doing the best they can do; they are just inexperienced,” Barker said. “I think we will be a better team in two weeks.

PANTHERS 25, COMETS 7

FLEMING COUNTY — 0-6-6-13 — 25

WEST CARTER — 0-0-0-7 — 7

SECOND QUARTER

FC—Austin Trent 5 run (kick fails), 11:54.

THIRD QUARTER

FC—Caleb Igo 1 run (run fails), 8:18

FOURTH QUARTER

WC—Cole Crampton 1 run, (Wyatt Martin kick), 11:55

FC—Landon Johnson 21 pass from Nate Ruark, (pass fails), 5:14

FC—Johnson 20 interception return, (Bretz kick), 4:16

FC WC

First Downs: 15 6

Rushes-Yards : 41-168 26-50

Comp-Att-Int: 3-11-0 4-15-2

Passing Yards: 107 63

Fumbles-Lost: 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards: 9-71 2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Fleming County rushing: Trent 27-183, Howard 1-1, Igo 8-19, Team 2-(minus 24).

West Carter rushing: Crampton 21-54, Back 3-7, Team 1-(minus 6).

Fleming County passing: Ruark 3 of 11 for 107 yards.

West Carter passing: Hall 3 of 13 for 59, 2 interceptions; Back 1 of 2 for 4 yards.

Fleming County receiving: Johnson 3-107

West Carter receiving: Fields 1-45, Crampton 1-5, Bond 2-18.