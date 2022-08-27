Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
Two Men Arrested in Drug Bust in Burke County
Two men were taken into custody Monday on drug charges in Burke County. A search warrant was served at a home in the 1200 block of Farmers Bridge Road in reference to illegal narcotics sales. Burke County authorities say Michael Whitaker was holding a small caliber semi-automatic handgun when he...
rockfordscanner.com
Shooting: Juvenile Wearing An IDOC Ankle Bracelet, (Using It For A Holder For The Firearm) Suspect Shoots A Woman Multiple Times…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Possessing Crystal Meth
The Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Douglas Street around 10:50 a.m. on August 26th. Police officials attempted to conduct a lawful stop on Raymond Zweeres, 50, of Morris, on his electric bicycle at the aforementioned address. Zweeres then yelled...
northernstar.info
DeKalb County Sheriff’s police arrest and charge suspect involved in car chase
DeKALB — A female driver was arrested by DeKalb County Police on Aug. 29 for a stolen vehicle pursuit. Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check for a white Honda on Glidden Road near Route 64. The vehicle was stolen out of DuQuoin, IL, according to the registration check.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail. The offender is described as a tall Black...
wjol.com
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police
A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old Illinois girl brought to jail after being chased in stolen car
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car […]
wcsjnews.com
Wilmington Man Wanted in Statewide Burglary Ring Apprehended By Grundy Co. Proactive Unit
If you saw a heavy police presence in the area of Route 6 near Wal-Mart and Aldi last night, the Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man wanted in a statewide burglary ring. The Grundy County Pro Active unit learned that Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington was in the Morris...
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Accused of Trespassing, Changing Locks on Apartment
A Streator woman allegedly has elevated squatting to a new level. Donna Casey-Schultz, 54 and homeless, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to real property. The arrest stems from a neighbor's complaint of a person entering an empty apartment building in the 400 block of South Vermilion Street in Streator. The building is under construction. Police say Casey-Schultz cut a lock to enter the building. And, they say that, once inside the building, she changed to locks on the doors and claimed residency on the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Roccola Busby, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin for driving while license suspended. Busby posted a $250 bond and has a court date on September 26th. Also arrested was Thadeus Kopelman, 36, of Morris for DUI. He posted a $100 bond and has a court date on September 19th.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
WRDW-TV
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two individuals who were running an illegal drug distribution. On Friday, investigators and the SWAT team of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with a United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Agent executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville.
wgac.com
School Threats Continue in Columbia County
For the second day in a row, a Columbia County student was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and removed from school. A Greenbrier Middle School student was charged today in connection with text messages threatening harm against another student at school. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made school district...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Several Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was charged with Criminal Damage To State Supported Property between $500 and $10,000, a c lass three and four counts of Criminal Damage To State Support Property less than $500, all class four felonies.
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Comments / 1