3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Los Angeles Lakers owner on Russell Westbrook: ‘From my point of view, he was our best players last year’
Despite a very disappointing performance for Russell Westbrook in his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s owner gained a lot of respect for the former league MVP’s efforts last year and even believes he was one of the team’s best players in 2021-2022. When...
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion
View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."
Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Packers Sign Veteran Safety
The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran safety Rudy Ford, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Injuries have taken a bite out of Green Bay’s safety corps. The top backups entering training camp, Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis, were released following shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Following Tuesday’s cutdown, the Packers had special-teams standout Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter and former USFL player Micah Abernathy as the depth behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville
Ever since March when Kenny Payne first took over as Louisville men's basketball head coach, his program has been shrouded in relative mystery. Leaks about staff hires and recruiting tendencies have been at a minimum, and Payne himself has not engaged in very many interview opportunities throughout the summer. This...
Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
Jason Williams Believes Michael Jordan Would Struggle Scoring In The Modern Era: "It Was Easy For Him To Get To The Bucket Against Gary Payton As It Would Be Against Jrue Holiday Today With Giannis And Brook Lopez Sitting Back There"
Michael Jordan is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest players to ever step onto an NBA court, with most people having him as the single-greatest player to ever play. Jordan's proficiency on both sides of the floor hasn't been seen in the NBA since his retirement, and nobody has been able to match the winning records he left.
Kendrick Perkins Has A Challenge For Russell Westbrook Following Patrick Beverley's Arrival: "His Goal This Season Should Be To Make An All-Defensive Team For The 1st Time In His Career!"
Russell Westbrook will be entering the 15th season of his NBA career. Throughout his amazing career, Westbrook has had some pretty amazing individual achievements. But due to his poor season with the Los Angeles Lakers, many have forgotten what he's capable of doing. Mr. Triple Double arguably has one last...
Jeanie Buss On The Reason Why She Fired Her Brother Jim From Lakers: "We Were Making A Nice Home At The Bottom Of The Standings Year After Year"
It's not a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to get things going since they won the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble. Jeanie Buss made history, becoming the first female owner to win the NBA championship, adding more accolades to the Lakers' rich history. It didn't come...
