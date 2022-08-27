ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

thecomeback.com

Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news

Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News

Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
NFL
Giannis Antetokounmpo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."

Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"

The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

