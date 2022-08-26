Erling Haaland has experienced part of Pep Guardiola’s management. He has seen the Manchester City boss customise his tactics to suit a signing, abandoning the use of a false nine that propelled his side to successive titles, bringing in a conventional centre-forward and enabling the Norwegian to score six goals in four games.He has been lavished with praise – Guardiola said his new striker was “born” to score goals – albeit with inferences he can always improve.But now he could see a different side of Guardiola: the cold, clinical decision-maker who can deny the disappointed a Pep talk to explain...

