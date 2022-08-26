Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Cristiano Ronaldo signs boy’s shirt as he arrives at Man Utd training while agent desperately tries to secure transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been snapped signing a young boy's shirt as he arrives at Manchester United training - all while his agent tries to get him a move away. The 37-year-old superstar's future remains in doubt in the final days of the transfer window. Ronaldo is known to have made...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit
The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United future: Ten Hag says No. 7 will stay, rules out further signings
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo will still be a Manchester United player after the transfer deadline, while also suggesting the club's spending will come to an end after the completion of deals for Antony and Martin Dubravka. United are finalising moves for Ajax winger Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka...
'He Decided To Go To Another Club' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Transfers
Jurgen Klopp’s embargoed section of his pre-match press conference earlier on Tuesday was released. The Liverpool boss spoke about the difficulty of the transfer market.
Erling Haaland could soon experience the other side of Pep Guardiola’s management at Man City
Erling Haaland has experienced part of Pep Guardiola’s management. He has seen the Manchester City boss customise his tactics to suit a signing, abandoning the use of a false nine that propelled his side to successive titles, bringing in a conventional centre-forward and enabling the Norwegian to score six goals in four games.He has been lavished with praise – Guardiola said his new striker was “born” to score goals – albeit with inferences he can always improve.But now he could see a different side of Guardiola: the cold, clinical decision-maker who can deny the disappointed a Pep talk to explain...
OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool
Central defender signs new long-term deal before securing loan move to Bundesliga.
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign Denis Zakaria From Juventus
Denis Zakaria has officially joined Chelsea from Juventus on a season-long loan.
