Diseases & Treatments

Medical News Today

What can cause stomach churning?

Stomach churning is an uncomfortable sensation in the abdomen that may occur alongside nausea and other digestive symptoms. Although stomach churning is often only temporary, it can sometimes indicate an underlying condition. This article describes what stomach churning feels like, if it is normal, and 11 possible causes. We also...
HEALTH
Healthline

Salmonella Infections in Children

), Salmonella causes 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths annually in the United States. for salmonella infections, also known as salmonellosis. Infection is spread through contaminated food and water, or from coming in contact with feces or an animal carrying the bacteria. Wondering whether your child has contracted Salmonella, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Your Guide to Salmonella Meningitis and How to Spot It

Bacterial meningitis is a serious class of infectious meningitis diseases affecting the membranes of the brain and spinal cord. It can cause permanent body or brain damage and in some cases can be rapidly fatal. One rare type of bacterial meningitis is salmonella meningitis, which is caused by Salmonella bacteria.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
MedicalXpress

Hand, foot and mouth disease in kids

Hand, foot and mouth disease, most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, is a highly contagious childhood illness. The virus can be spread through respiratory droplets, person-to-person contact and touching a contaminated object. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic's Children's Center, says it is typically an...
KIDS
FOXBusiness

King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns

King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FOOD SAFETY
verywellhealth.com

Dry Mouth: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Dry mouth occurs when the body doesn't produce enough saliva, which causes a parched and uncomfortable feeling in the mouth. It is especially common in older adults, whose bodies produce less saliva. Continuous dry mouth can be a sign of an underlying health concern, and untreated dry mouth can lead...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Naegleria fowleri suspected in death of Nebraska resident, 1st known death in the state

Nebraska state health officials report a resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba. The resident most likely acquired the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River, shortly before illness. If confirmed, it is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska’s history.
NEBRASKA STATE
SELF

My ‘Ear Infection’ Symptoms Turned Out to Be Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

Rita Tennyson, 51, realized something wasn’t quite right with her health when she experienced a string of abnormal and mostly unexplained symptoms in her early twenties. Among them: numbness, muscle weakness, nausea, vertigo, and facial paralysis. At one point she was given an ear infection diagnosis—a doctor said she likely had a virus enter her ear while visiting SeaWorld on a windy day. Over the years, Tennyson had no idea what was going on with her body, but she had a strong feeling that something really wasn’t right.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
HEALTH
entrepreneursbreak.com

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis can be misunderstood as simple bad periods, but it’s so much more than that. Endometriosis refers to the condition where tissue (similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus) grows in areas other than the uterine lining. It can cover your ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining your pelvis. Moreover, it can cause pain, infertility, and abnormal periods that are hazardous to women’s health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

