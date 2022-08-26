ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?

Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Test#Hyperlipidemia#Lipid#Blood Test#Ldl Cholesterol#Diseases#General Health
Medical News Today

What are the common side effects of cholesterol medication?

Doctors prescribe cholesterol medications to help reduce harmful cholesterol levels in the blood. Although most people report no side effects, some may experience adverse effects. Cholesterol is essential for maintaining several body functions, such as hormone production and cell membrane formation. Low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) carry cholesterol from the liver to...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
EatingWell

Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid May Help Reverse Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, New Research Suggests—Here Are 4 Foods That Deliver Both

Despite what those Instagram ads or juice companies might lead you to believe, a healthy liver does a beautiful job of "cleansing" and "detoxing" itself. That said, a surprising number—about 25% of U.S. adults, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases—actually have a condition in which their liver's function is impacted due to excess fat accumulation within it. Speaking of liver function, by the way, the liver aids in everything from breaking down the food we eat to converting extra blood sugar into glycogen (stored energy) we can use later and regulating blood levels of amino acids (protein building blocks) to clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous things, according to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy