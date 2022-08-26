Hearing loss is pretty common, and yet less than 20% of people who could benefit from a hearing aid actually use one, according to statistics from the Hearing Loss Association of America. The average person with hearing loss goes seven years between noticing their hearing loss and actually seeking help. So the FDA’s new rule about hearing aids will likely make the gadgets more accessible to more people. The new rule creates a category of over-the-counter hearing aids that can be sold in pharmacies and online. (Prescription hearing aids are still available from a professional, as always.) The rule goes into effect in mid-October, 2022.

