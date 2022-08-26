ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 1

Related
Medical News Today

Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
CANCER
Healthline

Your Guide to Starting Treatment for MS

There are several factors to discuss with a doctor when starting treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS), including your treatment goals and which options are best for you. There are four main types of MS, and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) is the most common. It’s also the type most people receive as a first diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Understanding Periarthritis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Periarthritis is a type of arthritis that causes pain and stiffness in a single joint. The condition most often affects the shoulders, but it can affect any joints. Symptoms occur when calcium crystals build up around the joint, resulting in inflammation. This type of arthritis is temporary and normally resolves...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Histopathology#Medicare#Pathology#Tumor#Diseases#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Concerned Mom, 39, Was Told By Doctors Her Daughter, 6, Was Suffering From ‘Bad Ear Infections:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Christine Tylee and her husband found out their then-6-year-old daughter, Sophie, had leukemia after months of odd and worsening symptoms. Doctors originally thought she simply had ear infections that needed treatment, but they eventually came to the correct diagnosis. Thankfully, Sophie is doing well today and “making up for lost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

As a doctor and dad, I am ashamed by how horribly my field mistreats kids with 'gender-affirming' therapies

Twenty-five years ago, when I was a young medical student on one of my first hospital rotations, the soft-spoken senior physician leading our team asked us one day on rounds, "what is all medication?" Met with blank stares, he then answered for us: "Poison. All medication is poison." He didn’t mean that the drugs we were giving our patients were killing them, but that we had a responsibility to be cautious when using them, as they also have the potential to harm.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lifehacker

Why Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Such a Big Deal

Hearing loss is pretty common, and yet less than 20% of people who could benefit from a hearing aid actually use one, according to statistics from the Hearing Loss Association of America. The average person with hearing loss goes seven years between noticing their hearing loss and actually seeking help. So the FDA’s new rule about hearing aids will likely make the gadgets more accessible to more people. The new rule creates a category of over-the-counter hearing aids that can be sold in pharmacies and online. (Prescription hearing aids are still available from a professional, as always.) The rule goes into effect in mid-October, 2022.
MENTAL HEALTH
POPSUGAR

What Does It Mean to Be Clairsentient?

If you've always felt like an emotional sponge, capable of absorbing the energy and feelings of those around you, you may consider yourself an empath. However, in the metaphysical world, those intense gut feelings are sometimes viewed as a sign of clairsentience. While many people are sensitive to the emotions of others, clairsentience refers to the ability to pick up on explicit messages from the energy and feelings of those around you without having clear knowledge beforehand.
MENTAL HEALTH
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy