Bracken County, KY

Bracken uses goal-line stand to top Lewis

By Josh Kalb For The Ledger Independent
 3 days ago
BROOKSVILLE — After losing their starting quarterback and leading rusher from last season, Bracken County stepped up and put up a W in a season opening 8-6 victory over Lewis County.

In what started as a slow-paced game in the first quarter with a fumble by both teams, the second quarter was a bit different, as the Lions were the first team to make into the end zone with a 3-yard run by Austin Howard.

Howard was coming off a monstrous game against Morgan County, but Polar Bear head coach Simon Clouse was prepared. “We knew that they liked to give him the ball and he’s a stud for them. We kind of avoided kicking to him on kickoff because he took the first one last week to the house, and we just prepared for him and the quarterback, because we knew they were both really good players.”

Howard still had solid numbers with 110 yards rushing and the only touchdown for the Lions, but the Polar Bears didn’t allow the big play like he was able to hit on last week.

At the half, the Polar Bears trailed 6-0, but the zero on the scoreboard wouldn’t stay on there for long.

In the third quarter, Polar Bear quarterback Chase Wilson broke free for a 49-yard run to the red zone, Dylan Teegarden finishing up from there for the touchdown and what turned out to be the game-winning two-point conversion.

In the fourth quarter it started raining hard, but the Polar Bear’s wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“It started raining, and it played to our strength, because we’re more of a run team than pass. I knew I wanted to grind it out. If we got the lead, I knew I wanted to grind it for the win. The rain doesn’t really affect us because we go under center every day. I trust my offensive line. We have four starters returning, and we worked hard in the offseason, lifting weights, so we knew that was the strength of our team.” Clouse said.

Heading down to the closing minutes, Lewis County found themselves one yard away from a touchdown to take the lead, but the Polar Bears defensive front held up.

A frustrating way to come off the field.

“One of things we have to work on offensively is recognizing some of the fronts they put up and making sure we’re coming off on our blocks.” Lions coach Gene Peterson said.

From then on, all Bracken needed was a first down. It was Dylan Teegarden’s time, and he took advantage. A couple runs from the senior running back, and Bracken was in victory formation.

Bracken County took the scrappy, 8-6 win, and started the season off just the way they wanted.

At the same time Peterson, and his team, faced their first loss this season.

“We really didn’t play well tonight, especially on the offensive side, and defensively we hold a team to eight points. We gave up a couple big runs, and one that resulted in a score. I know our kids are heartbroken, but they’re resilient, they know they work hard, and they’ll get ready for next week.” Peterson said.

Peterson was still happy with the fight his team had. “It wasn’t because of effort or anything like that, we just shot ourselves in the foot several times. We fumbled the ball twice in the first half, which gave them an opportunity, which took away from our opportunity. We will get better as the season goes on.” Peterson said.

For Bracken, Teegarden and Wilson combined for 135 rushing yards.

“Dylan played a big role. Payton Gilvin wore eight last year, and Dylan said I want to wear eight, and I want to fill those shoes. That’s what he did. That final drive, I said I’m giving to you every play, I’m going to treat you like I did Payton last year. Go win us the game, and that’s what he did.” Clouse said.

Teegarden would finish with 88 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and two-point conversion.

Wilson broke loose for a vital run that would eventually lead into a touchdown and threw for 13 yards.

“Chase was big for us offensively, and then he came in and played very well for us defensively. I can’t say enough about the kid’s leadership and his heart. He was apart of the winless team and the one-win team, so I’m glad to see him succeed and feel the joy of winning, because he is a kid that deserves it.” Clouse said.

Ayden Cooper threw for 120 yards for the Lions, Jaxon Rister his top target, catching four passes for 66 yards.

Lewis County falls to 1-1, as they travel to Boyd County next week, while Bracken County and their 1-0 record will head to Caverna for their first road game.

POLAR BEARS 8, LIONS 6

LEWIS COUNTY – 0-6-0-0 – 6

BRACKEN COUNTY – 0-0-8-0 – 8

Scoring

2nd Quarter

(LC) – Howard 3 yard run (0:15) PAT failed

3rd Quarter

(BC) – Teegarden 1 yard run (9:48) Run good

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Lewis 120 (Cooper 8-16), Bracken 13 (Wilson 3-8)

Rushing Yards: Lewis 131 (Howard 20-110, Cooper 9-17, Hook 1-3, McGlone 1-1), Bracken 134 (Teegarden 16-88, Wilson 6-47, Mahan 5-3 (minus), Tarter 1-2

Receiving: Lewis (Rister 4-66, McGlone 2-31, Puente 1-14, Gerike 1-9) Bracken (Teegarden 2-17, Yelton 1-(minus)4)

Turnovers: Lewis 1, Bracken 1

Penalties: Lewis 6-50, Bracken 7-50

Records: Lewis 1-1, Bracken 1-0

Comments / 0

