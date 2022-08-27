Read full article on original website
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale looking to rebound against backyard rival Loudonville
JEROMESVILLE — The loss may have stung, but all of Hillsdale’s goals are still reachable. The Falcons suffered a disheartening 14-13 setback to Lucas at Clear Fork last week, but coach Trevor Cline said the benefits of playing another small-school heavyweight will pay off down the road.
ashlandsource.com
Brenner, Eagles ready for opener against No. 10 Notre Dame College
ASHLAND — Austin Brenner wasn’t sure if he would ever play football again and Ashland’s sixth-year quarterback wasn’t alone. A lot of people thought Brenner’s career ended on that night last October.
ashlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ashlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown Local Schools
Could Fredericktown's latchkey program serve as a model for other Knox County school districts?. A two-part series: Fredericktown Local Schools is the only public school district in Knox County with a latchkey program. Local officials believe latchkey programs could help mitigate Knox County's child care shortage. This is the first in a two-part series examining how Fredericktown's program operates and what other districts might be able to learn from it.
ashlandsource.com
Mount Vernon cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer
COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
ashlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from August 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from July 27 to Aug. 30. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
ashlandsource.com
AU celebrates “transformational” campus projects
ASHLAND – Hundreds of Ashland University students, faculty and staff gathered Saturday afternoon for a celebration — an official dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of major renovations to Clayton Hall and the significant progress made on numerous campus beautification projects. These undertakings are truly transformational,...
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield fabrication co. plans new 8,000 square-foot facility in Crestview district
MANSFIELD -- A local fabrication company that bought almost nine acres near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in April plans to build an 8,000-square feet industrial building on the site. Mansfield City Council on Aug. 6 is scheduled to consider a 15-year, 50-percent abatement covering real property improvements for Mike Carroll,...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Symphony Orchestra introduces the ASO Fan Club
ASHLAND -- The Ashland Symphony Orchestra has created a new Fan Club just for students in 9th-12th grade and college students. For a membership fee of $10, students get a membership badge, a ticket to each of the season subscription concerts (a $30 value), can add a student ticket for just $2.50, get swag for attending three concerts and more swag for attending all six, participate in monthly Instagram contests, and have volunteer opportunities.
ashlandsource.com
Kenneth Gene Tankersley
Kenneth Gene Tankersley, 73 of Ashland passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in the Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 18, 1949 in Sweetwater, Texas, the son of the late Billy E. and Doris (nee Westfall) Tankersley.
ashlandsource.com
September to bring suicide prevention, awareness programs to Ashland County
ASHLAND — Suicide is not something easily talked about, but that’s exactly what the Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board wants to do in September. The month was recently proclaimed by the Ashland County Commissioners as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, where events focused on raising awareness, eliminating stigma and promoting suicide prevention as a public health issue will take place.
