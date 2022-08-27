ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Wakefield Volleyball Suffers Four Set Home Defeat Despite 11 Service Aces

WAKEFIELD – For the second time in late August the Wakefield volleyball program took on a northeast Nebraska opponent. From the Main Gymnasium in Wakefield, the Class C2 Trojans welcomed in Class C1 Battle Creek Tuesday evening. The visiting Bravettes picked up the four set victory; 25-23, 17-25, 25-15,...
WAKEFIELD, NE
Blue Devil JV Volleyball Program Goes 1-1 In Laurel Tournament

LAUREL – With the Wayne High varsity volleyball team off until a two-day tournament later this week, the Blue Devil junior varsity squad competed in their own weekend tourney. From Laurel, the Wayne JV volleyball team took part in a four-team tournament on Saturday. In the opening round, Wayne...
WAYNE, NE
WSC Volleyball Improves On Top 25 Ranking, Six NSIC Teams Ranked

WAYNE – Following a 4-0 start to the season in the state of New York, the Wayne State College volleyball team has improved on their preseason ranking. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #15 WSC moved up two spots in the first regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
WAYNE, NE
Ponca State Park Upcoming Events

PONCA – More introductory courses will be offered along with afternoon activities at Ponca State Park. According to a release, introduction to atlatl will last from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 for those eight and older with adult supervision as cost is $1 per six throws.
PONCA, NE
Ruby Nelson

There will be no visitation and private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, age 103, of Carroll. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022 at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919,...
WAYNE, NE
Leadership Wayne Deadline Approaches

WAYNE – For the 14th year, Leadership Wayne is being offered and the deadline to submit your application is this Friday. Leadership Wayne XIV will feature sessions on the second Tuesday of each month and begin on September 13. Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil said...
WAYNE, NE
Wayne Public Library Events, September Schedule

WAYNE – Close out the month of August with the Traditional Book Club at the Wayne Public Library before moving into a jam packed September schedule. According to a release, the Traditional Book Club will be returning for discussion of ‘Karolina’s Twins’ by Ronald H. Balson on Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. from the library conference room.
WAYNE, NE

