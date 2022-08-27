Read full article on original website
Nick Swaney Named Head WSC Women’s Golf Coach
WAYNE – With the women’s golf season set to begin in mid-September for Wayne State College, Director of Athletics Mike Powicki recently named Nick Swaney as the head coach. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Swaney replaces Joey Baldwin, who resigned on July 21 to take...
Blue Devils Fall Tuesday, Prepare For Back-To-Back Road Games In Early September
WAYNE – For the sixth straight time early in the season, the Wayne High softball team competed on their home diamond. From the Wayne Softball Complex, it was a Class C showdown Tuesday night as WHS welcomed in Bishop Neumann. The visiting Cavaliers broke a 1-1 tie in the...
Northeast Community College Volleyball Secures Four Home Victories, Wayne Natives Shine
NORFOLK – After starting with three straight losses, the Northeast Community College volleyball program has won four consecutive matches including a 12-1 record in sets played. The Hawks opened with a four set victory over Allen Community College before moving into the Northeast CC Tournament this past weekend going...
Ruby Nelson
There will be no visitation and private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, age 103, of Carroll. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022 at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919,...
Ponca State Park Upcoming Events
PONCA – More introductory courses will be offered along with afternoon activities at Ponca State Park. According to a release, introduction to atlatl will last from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 for those eight and older with adult supervision as cost is $1 per six throws.
Wayne Public Library Events, September Schedule
WAYNE – Close out the month of August with the Traditional Book Club at the Wayne Public Library before moving into a jam packed September schedule. According to a release, the Traditional Book Club will be returning for discussion of ‘Karolina’s Twins’ by Ronald H. Balson on Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. from the library conference room.
