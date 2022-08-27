ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

waynedailynews.com

Nick Swaney Named Head WSC Women’s Golf Coach

WAYNE – With the women’s golf season set to begin in mid-September for Wayne State College, Director of Athletics Mike Powicki recently named Nick Swaney as the head coach. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Swaney replaces Joey Baldwin, who resigned on July 21 to take...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Ruby Nelson

There will be no visitation and private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, age 103, of Carroll. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022 at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919,...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Ponca State Park Upcoming Events

PONCA – More introductory courses will be offered along with afternoon activities at Ponca State Park. According to a release, introduction to atlatl will last from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 for those eight and older with adult supervision as cost is $1 per six throws.
PONCA, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wayne Public Library Events, September Schedule

WAYNE – Close out the month of August with the Traditional Book Club at the Wayne Public Library before moving into a jam packed September schedule. According to a release, the Traditional Book Club will be returning for discussion of ‘Karolina’s Twins’ by Ronald H. Balson on Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. from the library conference room.
Wayne, NE

