ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

Nick Swaney Named Head WSC Women’s Golf Coach

WAYNE – With the women’s golf season set to begin in mid-September for Wayne State College, Director of Athletics Mike Powicki recently named Nick Swaney as the head coach. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Swaney replaces Joey Baldwin, who resigned on July 21 to take...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

WSC Women’s Soccer Opens Six-Game Road Stretch

ALVA, OK/HAYS, KS – Following a one-goal defeat on the home turf last Friday, the Wayne State College women’s soccer program will take part in six consecutive road matches. From Alva, Oklahoma, 0-1 WSC will visit 2-0 Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. The...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

WSC Volleyball Improves On Top 25 Ranking, Six NSIC Teams Ranked

WAYNE – Following a 4-0 start to the season in the state of New York, the Wayne State College volleyball team has improved on their preseason ranking. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #15 WSC moved up two spots in the first regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
WAYNE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Wayne, NE
College Sports
City
New York City, NY
Wayne, NE
Sports
City
Jordan, NY
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Denver, NY
State
New York State
City
Wayne, NE
City
Rockville Centre, NY
State
Colorado State
City
Wayne, NY
waynedailynews.com

Blue Devil JV Volleyball Program Goes 1-1 In Laurel Tournament

LAUREL – With the Wayne High varsity volleyball team off until a two-day tournament later this week, the Blue Devil junior varsity squad competed in their own weekend tourney. From Laurel, the Wayne JV volleyball team took part in a four-team tournament on Saturday. In the opening round, Wayne...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Ponca State Park Upcoming Events

PONCA – More introductory courses will be offered along with afternoon activities at Ponca State Park. According to a release, introduction to atlatl will last from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 for those eight and older with adult supervision as cost is $1 per six throws.
PONCA, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wayne Public Library Events, September Schedule

WAYNE – Close out the month of August with the Traditional Book Club at the Wayne Public Library before moving into a jam packed September schedule. According to a release, the Traditional Book Club will be returning for discussion of ‘Karolina’s Twins’ by Ronald H. Balson on Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. from the library conference room.
WAYNE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyack College#West Florida#Wayne State College#Molloy College#Azusa Pacific University#Wildcats Chalk#Wsc
waynedailynews.com

Ruby Nelson

There will be no visitation and private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, age 103, of Carroll. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022 at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919,...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Leadership Wayne Deadline Approaches

WAYNE – For the 14th year, Leadership Wayne is being offered and the deadline to submit your application is this Friday. Leadership Wayne XIV will feature sessions on the second Tuesday of each month and begin on September 13. Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil said...
WAYNE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy