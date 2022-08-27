Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Nick Swaney Named Head WSC Women’s Golf Coach
WAYNE – With the women’s golf season set to begin in mid-September for Wayne State College, Director of Athletics Mike Powicki recently named Nick Swaney as the head coach. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Swaney replaces Joey Baldwin, who resigned on July 21 to take...
waynedailynews.com
WSC Women’s Soccer Opens Six-Game Road Stretch
ALVA, OK/HAYS, KS – Following a one-goal defeat on the home turf last Friday, the Wayne State College women’s soccer program will take part in six consecutive road matches. From Alva, Oklahoma, 0-1 WSC will visit 2-0 Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. The...
waynedailynews.com
WSC Volleyball Improves On Top 25 Ranking, Six NSIC Teams Ranked
WAYNE – Following a 4-0 start to the season in the state of New York, the Wayne State College volleyball team has improved on their preseason ranking. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #15 WSC moved up two spots in the first regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Fall Tuesday, Prepare For Back-To-Back Road Games In Early September
WAYNE – For the sixth straight time early in the season, the Wayne High softball team competed on their home diamond. From the Wayne Softball Complex, it was a Class C showdown Tuesday night as WHS welcomed in Bishop Neumann. The visiting Cavaliers broke a 1-1 tie in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waynedailynews.com
Northeast Community College Volleyball Secures Four Home Victories, Wayne Natives Shine
NORFOLK – After starting with three straight losses, the Northeast Community College volleyball program has won four consecutive matches including a 12-1 record in sets played. The Hawks opened with a four set victory over Allen Community College before moving into the Northeast CC Tournament this past weekend going...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil JV Volleyball Program Goes 1-1 In Laurel Tournament
LAUREL – With the Wayne High varsity volleyball team off until a two-day tournament later this week, the Blue Devil junior varsity squad competed in their own weekend tourney. From Laurel, the Wayne JV volleyball team took part in a four-team tournament on Saturday. In the opening round, Wayne...
waynedailynews.com
Ponca State Park Upcoming Events
PONCA – More introductory courses will be offered along with afternoon activities at Ponca State Park. According to a release, introduction to atlatl will last from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1 for those eight and older with adult supervision as cost is $1 per six throws.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Public Library Events, September Schedule
WAYNE – Close out the month of August with the Traditional Book Club at the Wayne Public Library before moving into a jam packed September schedule. According to a release, the Traditional Book Club will be returning for discussion of ‘Karolina’s Twins’ by Ronald H. Balson on Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. from the library conference room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waynedailynews.com
Ruby Nelson
There will be no visitation and private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, age 103, of Carroll. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She passed away Tuesday August 30, 2022 at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919,...
waynedailynews.com
Leadership Wayne Deadline Approaches
WAYNE – For the 14th year, Leadership Wayne is being offered and the deadline to submit your application is this Friday. Leadership Wayne XIV will feature sessions on the second Tuesday of each month and begin on September 13. Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil said...
Comments / 0