Watch Warren’s opening game of the 2022 regular season live as the Jacks travel to Stuttgart to take on the Ricebirds at 7PM

Charles Junior Carroll, 1961-2022
Charles Junior Carroll, 60, of Hermitage, passed away August 18, 2022. Born October 20, 1961, he was a son of Vera Lee Carroll and the late Rubley “Pete” Carroll. He is survived by his mother, Vera Carroll; siblings, James Carroll (Sherrie), Leodis Carroll both of Warren, Jerry Carroll of Coral Springs, Florida, Betty Carroll, Ruby Carroll, Mary Carroll all of Hermitage; a.
Lois Lucille Faulkner
Ms. Lois Lucille Faulkner, 91, of Warren, Arkansas, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at John H. Williamson Hospice House. She was a native of New Edinburgh, AR., a retired Certified Nursing Assistant, and a member of Mt Carmel Baptist Church. Ms. Faulkner was preceded in death by her husband, John...
UAM Volleyball dominates day 2 of Union University
JACKSON, Tenn. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team closed out the final day of the Union University Volleyball Invitational in dominant fashion. The Blossoms played just eight sets on the day, taking down Belmont Abbey 3-0 in the first match, and defeating Texas Women’s College 3-2 in the second.
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.
Kimberly Lynn Jenkins Richardson Hampton-Harding, 1972-2022
Kimberly Lynn Jenkins Richardson Hampton-Harding was born on May 23, 1972 to the late Jerry Jenkins and late David Crook and mother Patricia Williams McDougald Ethridge. She is joining her precious little grandson, Baby Gauge Owens. She attended church at the Family Worship Center. She enjoyed helping others. She was employed at New Beginnings here in Warren. She loved her clients and coworkers.
Elder Terry Correll installed as Pastor of Holy Deliverance COGIC
A large crowd was in attendance Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022 at Holy Deliverance Church of God In Christ, located at 1109 S. Myrtle Street in Warren, to witness and take part in the Installation Service of Elder Terry Correll as Pastor of the Church. The message and installation was...
Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center holds book signing for participants in national student publishing program
WARREN, Arkansas – The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center has announced that all 88 of its clients have become published authors through a national student publishing program. As part of the publishing process, clients wrote and illustrated their own book using a publishing kits provided by Student Treasures Publishing. Friday, August 26, a number of the participating authors, clients from the center, held a book signing event at the Center.
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
Traffic stop in Pulaski Co. leads to discovery of gun with 200-round mag, over 6 oz of pot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mid-August traffic stop in Pulaski County led deputies to discover over 6 ounces of marijuana, a rifle with a multi-hundred round drum magazine attached, and a duffle bag full of ammunition. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the seizure occurred shortly after 10 p.m....
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Jerry Arnold Williams, 1937-2022
Jerry Arnold Williams, age 85, of Hermitage, Arkansas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was born March 24, 1937 in Moro Bay, Arkansas to Arnold and Correnth Ivey Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Williams, whom he married on August 26, 1960, and she passed away on October 19, 2017; a brother, Kenneth “Pete” Williams, and a sister, Earnestine Tramell.
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
Members of UAM School of Nursing selected as 2022 Best Health Care Professionals
MONTICELLO, Ark. — AY About You recently released its 2022 Best Health Care Professionals list. Among the honorees were two members of the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) School of Nursing. In the category of Nursing/Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant, Dr. Brandy Haley, Ph.D., RN, was recognized for her work...
Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man
A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Man arrested in Arkansas after 13-year-old dies in Florida hit and run
A man was arrested in Arkansas after a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Florida died in the hospital Sunday.
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
Jury trial underway for Antario Gilbert in the 2021 shooting death of Shaun Ingram
The jury trial began today, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Bradley County Courthouse for Antario Gilbert, the man charged with Capital Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Shaun Ingram at the car wash at the corner of Central and Martin Streets in Warren. Gilbert was arrested Saturday,...
