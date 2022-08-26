Watch Warren’s opening game of the 2022 regular season live as the Jacks travel to Stuttgart to take on the Ricebirds at 7PM

A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.

PANGBURN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO