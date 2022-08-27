ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NFL
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Georgia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien

The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard

Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos Announce 13-Man Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos just went through the difficult process of cutting 27 players to get down to the mandated 53-man roster. Each player waived represented a risk that the Broncos might lose them to another team on the wire. Fortunately, the Broncos were able to re-sign to the practice squad...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

New York Giants make 4 waiver wire claims after roster cutdowns

The New York Giants desperately needed to add depth after the 53-man roster cutdowns, looking to the waiver wire for more support. With needs at cornerback, offensive line, and tight end, general manager Joe Schoen was able to address several of those positions but still needs to find more talent before the regular season starts on September 11.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football League#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New England Patriots#The Minnesota Vikings
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans Showed Up Big In A Recent NFL Poll

Even the Pittsburgh Steelers players were surprised they got into last season’s playoffs. After all, they did not have control over their fate anymore, even if they finished the regular season at 9-7-1. However, the two things they needed to happen came through. First, the game between the Las...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville

Ever since March when Kenny Payne first took over as Louisville men's basketball head coach, his program has been shrouded in relative mystery. Leaks about staff hires and recruiting tendencies have been at a minimum, and Payne himself has not engaged in very many interview opportunities throughout the summer. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are coming off of a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They had a 53-29 record, and went a very impressive 29-12 in the 41 regular season home games in Miami. In the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy