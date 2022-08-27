Read full article on original website
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Yardbarker
Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien
The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
Yardbarker
Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard
Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
Yardbarker
Broncos Announce 13-Man Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos just went through the difficult process of cutting 27 players to get down to the mandated 53-man roster. Each player waived represented a risk that the Broncos might lose them to another team on the wire. Fortunately, the Broncos were able to re-sign to the practice squad...
Yardbarker
New York Giants make 4 waiver wire claims after roster cutdowns
The New York Giants desperately needed to add depth after the 53-man roster cutdowns, looking to the waiver wire for more support. With needs at cornerback, offensive line, and tight end, general manager Joe Schoen was able to address several of those positions but still needs to find more talent before the regular season starts on September 11.
Yardbarker
Falcons announce their initial 53-man roster
Here are the 53 players, via the Atlanta Falcons official site.
Yardbarker
Steelers Fans Showed Up Big In A Recent NFL Poll
Even the Pittsburgh Steelers players were surprised they got into last season’s playoffs. After all, they did not have control over their fate anymore, even if they finished the regular season at 9-7-1. However, the two things they needed to happen came through. First, the game between the Las...
Yardbarker
Laviska Shenault experienced downside of electric cars while driving to Panthers
Laviska Shenault is the newest member of the Carolina Panthers, which is a bit surprising considering the fact that his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent a second-round pick on him just two NFL drafts ago. They got back a 2023 seven-rounder and 2024 sith-rounder in return for Shenault though,...
Yardbarker
Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville
Ever since March when Kenny Payne first took over as Louisville men's basketball head coach, his program has been shrouded in relative mystery. Leaks about staff hires and recruiting tendencies have been at a minimum, and Payne himself has not engaged in very many interview opportunities throughout the summer. This...
Yardbarker
Braves add two players to the IL
Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are coming off of a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They had a 53-29 record, and went a very impressive 29-12 in the 41 regular season home games in Miami. In the...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
