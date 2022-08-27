STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-10-02655 SUMMONS Sami McCann, PLAINTIFF, vs. Jason Parker Hiott, DEFENDANT. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the Plaintiff, Sami McCann, through its counsel, Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., at its office at Law Office of Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., LLC, 4 Carriage Lane, Suite 406, Charleston, South Carolina 29407 or Donald H. Howe, at its office at Law Office of Donald H. Howe, LLC, 818 Wappoo Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29407, within Thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint and Judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Respectfully Submitted, LAW OFFICE OF KENNETH G. GOODE, JR., LLC s/ Kenneth G. Goode, Jr. Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., Esquire 4 Carriage Lane, Suite 406 Charleston, South Carolina 29407 (843) 606-1910 F (843) 494-5553 kenny@kggjlaw.com LAW OFFICE OF DONALD HOWE, LLC s/ Donald H. Howe 818 Wappoo Road Charleston, South Carolina 29407 T (843) 225-2523 F (843) 225-2698 donaldhowelaw@gmail. com ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF Charleston, South Carolina August 30th, 2022 The complaint in this matter was filed in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas located at 100 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401 on June 13th, 2022 at 10:49 a.m. and then again along with the amended summons on August 30th, 2022 at 4:32 p.m. AD# 2020697.

