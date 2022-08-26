ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carthage.edu

CCIW Announces Women's Wrestling as 26th CCIW Sport

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) has announced that women's wrestling will be the league's 26th sponsored sport starting in 2022-23. The CCIW will become the first NCAA Division III conference to sponsor women's wrestling. Five schools will participate in CCIW women's wrestling this...
KENOSHA, WI
carthage.edu

Quick tips for connecting to Wi-Fi at Carthage

Carthage offers two available wireless networks. Most of your primary devices (computers, tablets, and smartphones) will connect to Carthage-Secure without issue. IoT devices (smart TVs, steaming sticks, voice assistants, gaming consoles, etc.) will only connect to Carthage-Open. It is recommended to only have your device connecting to one of the...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy