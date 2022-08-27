Read full article on original website
recipesgram.com
Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake
This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
thecountrycook.net
Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake
Gooey and filled with chocolate, this homemade Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake has a nice crusty top and a hot fudgy center. Easy to make too!. This Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake is absolutely amazing, with a crispy topping that covers a hot fudge filling. The two textures together create for a crispy and gooey cake that you just cannot resist. Top with some ice cream and you have yourself one heck of a dessert. If you are a chocolate lover like I am, then this Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake recipe is just for you!
recipesgram.com
Moist Éclair Chocolate Cake
This no-bake chocolate éclair cake is one of my personal favorite cake recipes. It is rich, creamy and chocolatey plus it is very easy to prepare. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with a generous slice of this delicious no-bake chocolate éclair cake. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
Delicious Keto Chocolate Bread: Recipes Worth Cooking
This delicious Keto Chocolate Bread Recipe is a low-carb dessert made with coconut and almond flour, that is surprisingly healthy!. This recipe requires 10 minutes of prep time, and 45 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
recipesgram.com
Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)
Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
As someone who is lukewarm about chocolate, the best way I can think to turn classic chocolate chip cookies into something I’m excited about is to merge it with a peanut butter cookie. Chewy, sweet peanut butter cookies that have just a touch of savory flavor are the perfect base for chocolate chips — it’s a marriage of flavors I whole-heartedly embrace.
recipesgram.com
Bailey’s Chocolate Mousse Cake
Deliciously light, fluffy mousse infused with the sweet chocolate flavor of Baileys Irish Cream. You can make it for the weekend and surprise your family or friends!. 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (3 tablespoons if you want more intense chocolate flavor) ½ cup Baileys Irish Cream, cold. 1½ cup heavy...
recipesgram.com
Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake
My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12.
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
How to Make “Cocadas Mexicanas,” an Easy 2-Ingredient Coconut Candy
Crossing the border bridge between Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas, the endless lines of cars are at a standstill. Candy vendors weave between cars with their colorful candy trays, Mexican desserts and bags full of refreshing chopped fruit. This is where I experienced my first cocada. What Are Cocadas?
Bon Appétit
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes
You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
leitesculinaria.com
Chocolate Chip Cookie Crisps
Posted by LC Editors | photo by Diane Cu and Todd Porter. This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These chocolate chip cookie crisps have the crunchy texture of a cracker but all the satisfaction of a rich chocolate chip cookie yet with only a modest sweetness. Perfect for dunking.
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
recipesgram.com
Milk Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (10-Minute Recipe)
If you are a fan of creamy and chocolate cakes then this delicious Italian chocolate hazelnut cake is just for you! So, if you like what you see on the photo of this recipe then giving it a try! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 6 large eggs,...
recipesgram.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
recipesgram.com
Double Chocolate Banana Bread
This easy Italian double chocolate banana bread can be your ideal energetic breakfast that you can have along with a cup of tea, coffee, fresh juice, or ice tea. It is very delicious and rich! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 medium ripe bananas. 3/4 cup brown sugar. 1/2 cup...
Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles
If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
The Daily South
Smothered Pork Chops
Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
