Carscoops
Honda And LG Announce $4.4 Billion Battery Plant In The US
Honda is preparing for an onslaught of EV model launches in the next decade, which creates the need for sourcing more batteries. Thus, the automaker, in collaboration with tech-giant LG, announced a new battery plant in the US with an annual capacity of 40 GWh following an investment of $4.4 billion.
Carscoops
Toyota Investing $5.6 Billion Into U.S. And Japanese EV Battery Production
Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.
