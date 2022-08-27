Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO