motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
Mercedes-AMG Is Only Making Five of Its Bonkers 55th Anniversary GT3s
Mercedes-AMG’s latest race car doesn’t play by the rules. The German marque’s performance division has continued its 55th-anniversary celebration by unveiling the new GT3 Edition 55. And because the vehicle isn’t FIA homologated, it just might be the sub-brand’s most extreme customer race car yet. The FIA’s homologation rules are the set of technical requirements that a car needs to meet to compete in a regulated racing class. They basically exist to make sure that everyone is on an even playing field. These regulations don’t apply to the GT3 Edition 55, though, freeing it from any aerodynamic, engine or weight restrictions. AMG has...
CNET
Outrageous New Turbo Study Is Singer's First Reimagined Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Singer Vehicle Design has been making "reimagined" Porsche 911s for more than a decade, but it has never produced a true convertible -- until now. Making its debut at Monterey Car Week is the new Singer Turbo Study Cabriolet, a droptop version of the 930 Turbo tribute Turbo Study that was first revealed earlier this year.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel
There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Classic Mercedes that belonged to F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss fetches £160,000 at auction
A CLASSIC Mercedes which belonged to racing great Sir Stirling Moss has sold for £158,000. The 1966 Mercedes Benz 230SL was designed for the British F1 star after he ended his career. It had a bigger 2.3litre engine and a distinctive opening roof vent. The cabin shape earned it...
insideevs.com
A Mercedes EQE Shooting Brake Is Reportedly In The Works
The Mercedes EQE is fundamentally an excellent electric car with great range, a comfortable ride, and all the latest tech. However, many have been critical of its design. Sure, from an efficiency perspective it's superb (the EQE has a drag coefficient of just 0.22). But aesthetics-wise, the EQE's bubbly silhouette has often been compared to that of a Honda Civic. The EQE is not a terrible looking car by any means, but we can understand how some might think it looks a bit dull in comparison to a Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, or Tesla Model S.
insideevs.com
Ariel Hipercar Is A 1,180 HP Quad-Motor Jet Engined Range Extender Supercar
Ariel is mostly known for the lightweight Atom and more recently the unpaved road-ready Nomad, but it’s also been working on an electric halo model for the last few years. Now it has finally revealed this model and there’s a lot to talk about, not only in terms of its propulsion, but also the way it looks and just some of its crazy specs.
These New Pagani Sim Pedals Make It Feel Like You’re Driving a Real-Life Huayra R
Want to drive a multimillion-dollar hypercar for a fraction of the price? Asetek can help with that. The Danish company, which started producing immersive gear for sim sports in 2021, has partnered with Pagani to create a pair of limited-edition pedals that promise to make it feel like you’re flooring it in a bona fide Huayra R. The pedals feature plates and arms based on the exact parts used in the high-speed track car, which have been ever so slightly tweaked for sim racing. The elastomer finish, meanwhile, is designed to give the feel of the actual Huayra pedals. In terms of tech,...
motor1.com
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in the US delivered in Monterey
The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is now officially on US soil. Shown during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the reborn nameplate has been delivered to its first US owners. Even better, these two cars will be rare with unique traits that are not seen in other Countach units in North America.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots and video: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8
Mercedes-Benz introduced a redesigned C-Class for the 2022 model year, and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style, but we know prototypes for the wagon are also out testing....
topgear.com
The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG
If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
