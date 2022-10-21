Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2022

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases can keep your $1,799 phone look as good as new. And if you're dropping that kind of cash on a smartphone, you want to do everything you can to make sure that nothing goes wrong should you also drop your device.

Fortunately, case makers have stepped up with plenty of case designs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , tailored to fit Samsung's latest foldable. And since the new foldable is a lot of phone to carry around on its own, the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases don't add a lot of extra size and weight in the name of added protection.

Besides safeguarding your favorite phone from scratches, dings and drops, some Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases offer additional features, whether it's a place to store the optional S Pen or a kickstand to prop up your phone. It's all a matter of finding a case that reflects your personal taste.

Black Friday deals figure to give you the chance to pick up phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a discount. If you do, don't forget to also grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases to keep your new phone in top condition.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases?

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case option comes from Samsung, as the phone maker's Standing Cover includes an S Pen, along with a detachable slot for holding the stylus. It's really two Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories in one.

If protection is your goal, you have a lot of choices on this list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, but the one we'd pick is Speck's Presidio Perfect Fold, thanks to its 13-foot drop protection. Urban Armor Gear's Civilian case and OtterBox's Symmetry Series Flex are also good options if you want a durable Galaxy Z Fold 4 case.

We think Shieid's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Wallet is the best value for bargain hunters, as you get a good-looking wallet that can also house your foldable phone. And getting a great case for less is welcome, since we've noticed Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases tend to be on the pricey side.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases you can buy right now

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case overall

Colors: Black, Sand, Gray/Green | Materials: Recycled plastic | Weight: TBD

Includes S Pen and holder for the stylus Made with recycled materials Includes kickstand Kickstand and pen holder don't work together

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports the S Pen Fold Edition, the stylus is a separate purchase and there's no built-in slot for the S Pen like there is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra . The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover tackles both those problems in one blow — the case comes with both an S Pen and a detachable slot to hold the stylus.

The pen slot isn't the only add-on for the Standing Cover. There's also a kickstand you can slide into place on the case (though you can't attach the pen slot and the kickstand simultaneously). The case is also made out of recycled materials, so you can feel like you're helping the planet while you enjoy one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases.

(Image credit: Speck)

2. Speck Presidio Perfect Fold for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best protection from a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case

Colors: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate | Weight: 2.5 ounces

Clear view of Galaxy Z Fold 4 13-foot drop protection Supports wireless charing Adds some bulk to phone

Speck's Presidio Perfect Fold lets the inner beauty of your Galaxy Z Fold 4 shine through, thanks to a clear design that shows off the look of Samsung's latest foldable. Your view should remain fairly clear, too, thanks to a coating that resists the kind of yellowing and discoloration that can affect plastic over time.

Even better than the clear view of this one-piece case is its ability to protect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from damage, with 13-foot drop protection and a special grove that makes it easy to flip the Fold open. You're protected from little nasties too, thanks to the Microban antimicrobial treatment that promises a 99% reduction in bacteria on the surface of the case.

(Image credit: Shieid)

3. Shieid Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case value

Colors: Black, Brown, Gray, Red, Green, Blue | Materials: Leather, plastic | Weight: 1.6 ounces

Lots of color options Doubles as a Wallet Pretty affordable Doesn't boast extensive drop protection like other cases

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels more at home in a coat pocket or a purse than in a pants pocket, so why not turn to a case that feels more like a wallet? That's the idea behind Shieid's Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet, which combines a way to tote around your phone with a leather wallet that includes slots for credit cards.

Specifically, you have enough room to store two cards along with your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Six different color options let you put your own personal stamp on the case as well.

(Image credit: i-Blason)

4. i-Blason Cosmo Series for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best fashion sense

Colors: Marble, Ocean, Ameth | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane | Weight: 3.2 ounces

Stylish design Built-in slot for S-Pen One of the pricier options

Here's a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case with some style. i-Blason's Cosmo Series has a tiled back that's available in three different colors — the pinkish marble is eye-catching but you might prefer the blue tones of Ocean or the purple pattern of Ameth. Whatever option you go for, you're going to get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that stands out from the crowd.

This case does more than just make a splash. An included screen protector keeps the Galaxy Z Fold 4's cover display safe from scratches. The case also includes a slot in the hinge protector for stashing the phone's S Pen.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

5. OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best slim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case

Colors: Black, Blue | Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber | Weight: 0.12 ounces

Lightweight design Works with wireless charging Expensive relative to other Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

OtterBox takes its well-regarded Symmetry Series case and adapts it for Samsung's foldable phones, with a slim design that wraps around each side of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can count on the Symmetry Series Flex protecting your phone's hinge while raised bezels keep the screen and camera from coming into contact with surfaces.

There are less expensive options than this case, which has a list price of $80. But that gets you OtterBox's reputation for protective designs in a case that's still lightweight enough to let you wirelessly charge your Galaxy Z Fold 4.

(Image credit: Vitodo)

6. Vitodo for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with S Pen Holder

Best multipurpose Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case

Colors: Black, Green | Materials: Polycarbonate, leather | Weight: 2.1 ounces

Includes S Pen holder Sliding camera cover Includes slots for cards and cash Just two color options

There are other wallet-style cases available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But Vitodo does those one better by including a holder for the S Pen. (You will have to buy Samsung's stylus separately.) That makes the Vitodo case a lower-cost alternative for Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners who need to tote around an S Pen.

In addition, Vitodo's wallet case includes two slots for credit cards and an extra sleeve for people who still carry cash. Color options are limited to just black or green, but you'll appreciate Vitodo's other special features like a sliding camera cover to protect the lenses from damage.

(Image credit: Incipio)

7. Incipio Grip for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Easiest samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case to grip

Colors: Black, Navy | Materials: Recycled polycarbonate | Weight: 3.8 ounces

Designed to maintain a solid grip on your phone Made from recycled materials One-piece design Limited color options

Lots of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases promise drop protection. The Incipio Grip for Samsung's new foldable says it can prevent drops before they happen. Credit the case's multidirectional grip enhancers, which let you keep a better hold of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so that it's not slipping out of your hand.

Even if you do drop your phone, you needn't worry — the Incipio Grip boasts Impact Struts technology to absorb the shocks of any unexpected drops, while raised bezel edges keep the Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen from getting scratched. Such protection doesn't come cheaply, but if you want to keep your phone safe from harm, this is the case to get.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

8. Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case in basic black

Colors: Black | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane | Weight: 2.1 ounces

4-foot drop protection Slim design for a rugged case Good grip on outer case No choice for colors

Adding protection to your Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't require you to add a thick, heavy case. Urban Armor Gear's Civilian Case manages to offer durability in a relatively slim one-piece design that boast both an impact-resistant interior and bumpers. All that combines in a case that's survived 26 drops from a 4-foot height.

The outside of the Civilian case promises a traction grip while still being thin enough to let you wirelessly charge the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can have the case in any color you want, so long as that color is black.

(Image credit: Antshare)

9. Antshare for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case

Most flexible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case

Colors: Blue | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane | Weight: 2.1 ounces

Works with magnetic car attachments Flexible kickstand Protective design Just one color choice Some assembly required

You can count on protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Antshare's case for the Samsung foldable. The case maker promises military grade protection and with both a hard polycarbonate frame and a soft thermoplastic layer, we'd expect Antshare's offering to live up to the claim.

But what really catches our eye is the flexibility of this Galaxy Z Fold 4 case. It's got a keyring that doubles as a 360-degree kickstand, meaning you can prop up the phone in either horizontal or vertical orientations. There's a metal patch on the back of the Antshare case, too, that allows it to work with magnetic car holders, letting you take your Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the road.

(Image credit: Ninki)

10. Ninki Bumper Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Most colorful Galaxy Z Fold 4 case

Colors: Purple, Black, Green, Pink, Yellow, Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate | Weight: 0.4 ounces

Many unique colors Includes S Pen slot Resists fingerprints Requires assembly

Ninki's Bumper Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like one of those do-it-all offerings for Samsung's foldable. There's a slot on the hinge of the case where you can stash an S Pen, and there's a screen protector to keep the front cover display from suffering damage. Ninki even says its case can resist fingerprints, which is good, as there are five different colors plus a clear option, so you'll want to avoid smudges.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 4 case options claim more extensive drop protection, but the Ninki Bumper Case does encircle your phone to minimize damage. Raised bezels keep the screen and rear camera array from coming into contact with unforgiving surfaces.

(Image credit: Ringke)

11. Ringke Slim for Galaxy Z Fold 4

A slim Galaxy Z Fold 4 case for less than $30

Colors: Black, Clear, Matte Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate | Weight: 1.1 ounces

Thin, unobtrusive case Anti-slip pads Not many color options

At first sight, the Ringke Slim for Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like a pretty no-frills option for a foldable case, though that's part of its appeal. Instead of a bulky frame, you've got a design that's slim enough to support wireless charging for your Z Fold 4.

And looks can be deceiving, as the interior of the Ringke Slim boasts anti-slip pads to hold your phone in place, reducing the risk of damage should the Galaxy Z Fold 4 take a tumble. Ringke also boasts of a "soft feel" coating designed to make its case easier to hold.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case for you

When looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case, make sure that you're shopping for an accessory that's custom-built for this year's Fold. Because the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slightly smaller and wider than its predecessor, a Galaxy Z Fold 3 case won't fit your new phone.

Otherwise, shopping for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case involves identifying what you want from the accessory. If you're planning on getting an S Pen, you'll want a case that includes a way to tote around the stylus, since there's no built-in slot on the phone itself. If protection's your goal, then look for cases that promise specific drop protection standards.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is not a slender phone by any stretch of the imagination, so take any case's weight and bulk into consideration when shopping. Slim designs don't necessarily mean you're compromising on durability.

By the way, if you're looking for cases that fit Samsung's other foldable phone, we have a guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases as well.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

We've called in some phone cases for testing and to see how well they fit the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But we pick cases for our initial list based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews. While the foldable design for this phone is still relatively new, there are case makers with established reputations for building dependable cases for foldable phones, and we give those offerings extra weight when considering which cases to include.

We base our rankings on a number of factors, including price, color options, special features and listed drop protection standards. We're also looking to feature a variety of different case designs to better give you a range of choices for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case.

Next: Just got a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? These are the 9 features you need to set up first .