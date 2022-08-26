ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook ‘more likely’ to be off Lakers’ active roster following Patrick Beverley trade: report

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Call Up Prospects Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz

The Houston Astros made a pair of September call-ups Thursday afternoon, promoting right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz from Triple-A Sugar Land. Brown is the no. 1 prospect in the Astros' farm system and the no. 71 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings. Diaz is the Astros' no. 3 prospect.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy