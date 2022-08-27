Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is AmazingTravel MavenSigel, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
D9Sports.com
8-31 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Team Begins Season With Win; North Clarion, Moniteau Pick Up Golf Victories
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Alivia Huffman had a big night with 13 kills and 10 digs and Mylee Harmon had 36 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team began the season with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Oil City on the road. (Above, Alivia Huffman) Taylor...
D9Sports.com
Numbers Game: Both Union/A-C Valley and Keystone Hope to Nullify Foe’s Biggest Threats
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brad Dittman is having nightmares about twos. No. 2 and No. 22 to be exact. (Skyler Roxbury makes a leaping grab for Union/A-C Valley against Cameron County in the season-opener/photo courtesy of Stephanie Crissman.) When the Union/A-C Valley football coach watched film on Keystone, No....
D9Sports.com
8-30 ROUNDUP: KC’s Fritch Wins Medalist Honors at KSAC Mega Match; Redbank Valley Earns Soccer Sweep Over Keystone
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Last year, Chloe Fritch hobbled her way to a second-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Girls Golf Individual Championships while playing on a broken foot suffered on the soccer pitch. (Above, Chloe Fritch with her father and Karns City golf coach Eric Fritch.)
D9Sports.com
Clash of the Titans: Redbank Valley Hosts Karns City in Battle of Two-Time Defending District 9 Champions
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold isn’t falling for it. (Photo by Madison McFarland) Sure, the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Karns City, fell to DuBois in its season-opener, 28-7. Sure, the Gremlins lost two 1,000-yard rushers and their entire offensive line to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D9Sports.com
Coming Up Aces: Wiant’s Deadly Serve Helps Clarion-Limestone Sweep Union in Season Opener
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It may not have been the cleanest start for Clarion-Limestone volleyball coach Ryan Troupe and his team, but the Lions got enough contributions from a variety of sources to roll. to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union on Tuesday evening at the Lion’s...
D9Sports.com
Healthy and Focused on Golf, Karns City Sophomore Chloe Fritch Shooting for Big Things on the Links This Season
CHICORA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Her irons were solid. Her putts — long and short alike — were all falling. Chloe Fritch was feeling pretty good during the early part of her round at Foxburg Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. But the Karns City sophomore is wise beyond...
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
explore venango
New Bourbon Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Clarion County
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help in Butler County Residential Burglary
(Oakland Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on Thorn Run Road in Oakland Twp., Butler County for a reported residential burglary. Troopers said via release upon arriving and investigating it was determined that the actor or actors forcefully...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
Cambria County multi-road resurfacing project to begin
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County. Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work on the project that is for the pavement preservation of three roads: […]
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Route 30 reopens near Idlewild after crash closed it for nearly 90 minutes
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 near Idlewild & SoakZone on Saturday afternoon in Ligonier Township. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were closed for nearly 90 minutes and were reopened just after 3 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911. Officials...
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Comments / 0