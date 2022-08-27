ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rimersburg, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

New Bourbon Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash

A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
GROVE CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Police Looking For Help in Butler County Residential Burglary

(Oakland Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on Thorn Run Road in Oakland Twp., Butler County for a reported residential burglary. Troopers said via release upon arriving and investigating it was determined that the actor or actors forcefully...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County multi-road resurfacing project to begin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County. Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work on the project that is for the pavement preservation of three roads: […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

