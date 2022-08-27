ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Clarion, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Port Allegany, PA
City
Ferguson Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Brookville, PA
Education
City
Brookville, PA
Brookville, PA
Sports
Brookville, PA
Football
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
Clarion, PA
Football
YourErie

Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair

Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ferguson Rex And#Eyt#Wildcats
WTAJ

Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

30-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

Pa. — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Irwin Township, Venango County, on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m. on Clintonville Road. State police said Scott Shultz, Jr., of Harrisville, was driving at a high rate of speed and his vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and then two mailboxes before then hitting a utility pole.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf pushes once again for $2,000 direct payments

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program. The program would send $2,000 checks directly to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy