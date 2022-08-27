Read full article on original website
8-30 ROUNDUP: KC’s Fritch Wins Medalist Honors at KSAC Mega Match; Redbank Valley Earns Soccer Sweep Over Keystone
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Last year, Chloe Fritch hobbled her way to a second-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Girls Golf Individual Championships while playing on a broken foot suffered on the soccer pitch. (Above, Chloe Fritch with her father and Karns City golf coach Eric Fritch.)
D9Sports.com
8-31 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Team Begins Season With Win; North Clarion, Moniteau Pick Up Golf Victories
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Alivia Huffman had a big night with 13 kills and 10 digs and Mylee Harmon had 36 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team began the season with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Oil City on the road. (Above, Alivia Huffman) Taylor...
D9Sports.com
Numbers Game: Both Union/A-C Valley and Keystone Hope to Nullify Foe’s Biggest Threats
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brad Dittman is having nightmares about twos. No. 2 and No. 22 to be exact. (Skyler Roxbury makes a leaping grab for Union/A-C Valley against Cameron County in the season-opener/photo courtesy of Stephanie Crissman.) When the Union/A-C Valley football coach watched film on Keystone, No....
D9Sports.com
Clash of the Titans: Redbank Valley Hosts Karns City in Battle of Two-Time Defending District 9 Champions
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold isn’t falling for it. (Photo by Madison McFarland) Sure, the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Karns City, fell to DuBois in its season-opener, 28-7. Sure, the Gremlins lost two 1,000-yard rushers and their entire offensive line to...
D9Sports.com
Coming Up Aces: Wiant’s Deadly Serve Helps Clarion-Limestone Sweep Union in Season Opener
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It may not have been the cleanest start for Clarion-Limestone volleyball coach Ryan Troupe and his team, but the Lions got enough contributions from a variety of sources to roll. to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union on Tuesday evening at the Lion’s...
D9Sports.com
Healthy and Focused on Golf, Karns City Sophomore Chloe Fritch Shooting for Big Things on the Links This Season
CHICORA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Her irons were solid. Her putts — long and short alike — were all falling. Chloe Fritch was feeling pretty good during the early part of her round at Foxburg Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. But the Karns City sophomore is wise beyond...
D9Sports.com
A New Pitch: Union Senior Hailey Theuret Taking Advantage of Co-op with Redbank Valley to Give Soccer a Try for First Time
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Hailey Theuret stood on the soccer pitch, her heart thumping in her chest. She was wearing strange colors while playing a sport that was foreign to her. The Union High School senior had no idea where she was supposed to be or what she was...
Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
Police: Woman trespasses at UPMC Altoona after being discharged, injures officer
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman faces charges for injuring an officer while she was resisting arrest after trespassing at UPMC Altoona even after being discharged, according to the criminal complaint. On Aug. 24, Ashley Aurandt, 25, of Hollidaysburg, was in the emergency department yelling at officers while she was trying to get her fixed […]
UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
wtae.com
30-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
Pa. — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Irwin Township, Venango County, on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m. on Clintonville Road. State police said Scott Shultz, Jr., of Harrisville, was driving at a high rate of speed and his vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and then two mailboxes before then hitting a utility pole.
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
Police investigating officer involved shooting after fatal hit-and-run in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating an officer involved shooting after a hit-and-run accident that left one man dead in Wilkinsburg. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. According to Allegheny County police, a Monroeville police officer tried to stop a car being driven by 48-year-old...
‘May I?’ Clearfield County man accused of groping woman in her car
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is accused of groping a woman through her car window as she was trying to back out of a driveway, state police report. Police were called on Aug. 24 about the incident where 41-year-old Victor Taylor was reportedly identified as the culprit. The woman told police that […]
msn.com
Gov. Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf visited Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch the video above. The governor has said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to...
Gov. Wolf pushes once again for $2,000 direct payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program. The program would send $2,000 checks directly to […]
