Keystone Conquers Adversity and Coudersport; Hays Helps DuBois to Win Over Karns City; Punxsutawney Runs Wild Over Bradford

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Alivia Huffman had a big night with 13 kills and 10 digs and Mylee Harmon had 36 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team began the season with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Oil City on the road. (Above, Alivia Huffman) Taylor...
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brad Dittman is having nightmares about twos. No. 2 and No. 22 to be exact. (Skyler Roxbury makes a leaping grab for Union/A-C Valley against Cameron County in the season-opener/photo courtesy of Stephanie Crissman.) When the Union/A-C Valley football coach watched film on Keystone, No....
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Last year, Chloe Fritch hobbled her way to a second-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Girls Golf Individual Championships while playing on a broken foot suffered on the soccer pitch. (Above, Chloe Fritch with her father and Karns City golf coach Eric Fritch.)
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold isn’t falling for it. (Photo by Madison McFarland) Sure, the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Karns City, fell to DuBois in its season-opener, 28-7. Sure, the Gremlins lost two 1,000-yard rushers and their entire offensive line to...
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It may not have been the cleanest start for Clarion-Limestone volleyball coach Ryan Troupe and his team, but the Lions got enough contributions from a variety of sources to roll. to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union on Tuesday evening at the Lion’s...
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Hailey Theuret stood on the soccer pitch, her heart thumping in her chest. She was wearing strange colors while playing a sport that was foreign to her. The Union High School senior had no idea where she was supposed to be or what she was...
CHICORA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Her irons were solid. Her putts — long and short alike — were all falling. Chloe Fritch was feeling pretty good during the early part of her round at Foxburg Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. But the Karns City sophomore is wise beyond...
HARRISBURG, PA – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
On Sunday, the 2022 Indiana County Fair Queen was crowned. (From L to R: Escort Logan Barnhart, Alternate Fair Queen Morgan Chichy, Fair Queen Julia King, Attendant Logan Byerly and 2021 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The new queen is Julia King, a 17-year-old Homer-Center senior from...
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
High: 92; Low: 73. Mostly sunny. Chris Stapleton performs Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium during his “All-American Road Show.” (Photo by Vicki Vellios Briner, for PennLive.com) Places to go: Developers are proposing new restaurants, housing developments, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Hazing...
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
