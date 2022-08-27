ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
wesb.com

Oaks Convicted in 2018 Fatal Crash in Duke Center

A Bradford man has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal 2018 crash in Duke Center. A jury in McKean County Court found 35-year-old Daniel W. Oaks II guilty on Wednesday of Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, and three counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.
DUKE CENTER, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash

A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Multiple Injuries In Grove City Crash

Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
GROVE CITY, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash

A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
HARRISVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14. Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

