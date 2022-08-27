Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
8-31 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Team Begins Season With Win; North Clarion, Moniteau Pick Up Golf Victories
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Alivia Huffman had a big night with 13 kills and 10 digs and Mylee Harmon had 36 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team began the season with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Oil City on the road. (Above, Alivia Huffman) Taylor...
D9Sports.com
8-30 ROUNDUP: KC’s Fritch Wins Medalist Honors at KSAC Mega Match; Redbank Valley Earns Soccer Sweep Over Keystone
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Last year, Chloe Fritch hobbled her way to a second-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Girls Golf Individual Championships while playing on a broken foot suffered on the soccer pitch. (Above, Chloe Fritch with her father and Karns City golf coach Eric Fritch.)
D9Sports.com
Numbers Game: Both Union/A-C Valley and Keystone Hope to Nullify Foe’s Biggest Threats
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brad Dittman is having nightmares about twos. No. 2 and No. 22 to be exact. (Skyler Roxbury makes a leaping grab for Union/A-C Valley against Cameron County in the season-opener/photo courtesy of Stephanie Crissman.) When the Union/A-C Valley football coach watched film on Keystone, No....
D9Sports.com
Clash of the Titans: Redbank Valley Hosts Karns City in Battle of Two-Time Defending District 9 Champions
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold isn’t falling for it. (Photo by Madison McFarland) Sure, the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Karns City, fell to DuBois in its season-opener, 28-7. Sure, the Gremlins lost two 1,000-yard rushers and their entire offensive line to...
D9Sports.com
Healthy and Focused on Golf, Karns City Sophomore Chloe Fritch Shooting for Big Things on the Links This Season
CHICORA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Her irons were solid. Her putts — long and short alike — were all falling. Chloe Fritch was feeling pretty good during the early part of her round at Foxburg Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. But the Karns City sophomore is wise beyond...
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
wesb.com
Oaks Convicted in 2018 Fatal Crash in Duke Center
A Bradford man has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal 2018 crash in Duke Center. A jury in McKean County Court found 35-year-old Daniel W. Oaks II guilty on Wednesday of Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, and three counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
butlerradio.com
Multiple Injuries In Grove City Crash
Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14. Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.
Wellsville Police Charge Man for Failing to Appear on Petit Larceny Charge
WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville Police, acting on a Bench Warrant issued by the Wellsville Village...
Shotgun, cash stolen from Jefferson County home, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after they said a shotgun and $750 in cash were stolen from a home in Gaskill Township. According to police, an unknown actor(s) broke into the home on Filtering Plant Road sometime between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 24. The burglar made off with […]
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
