'R-rated performance': Perry parents frustrated over music played at middle school dance
PERRY, Ga. — Dozens of Perry parents are furious at the Houston County School District. They say the district allowed a DJ to play inappropriate music at a middle school dance. A parent sent 13WMAZ's Molly Jett this video to show you what happened on August 19th. Hundreds of...
mercer.edu
For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition
When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
Macon, August 31 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Macon. The Stratford Academy softball team will have a game with Tattnall Square Academy on August 31, 2022, 13:30:00. The Stratford Academy softball team will have a game with Tattnall Square Academy on August 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
mercercluster.com
Bear Perspectives: Getting involved on campus is a college game-changer
Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
WRDW-TV
Brianna Grier’s family to discuss mental health matters
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The mental health crisis in Georgia will be discussed Wednesday evening by the parents of a woman who died after falling out of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after officers responded to a mental health call. The family of Brianna Grier will be joined...
WMAZ
From Houston County to Jones County, check out who takes home this week's high school football game balls
MACON, Ga. — This week we are launching a new series where we will give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night. We start with week 2, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Northside vs. Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week for week three features one of the biggest rivalries in the state: Northside Eagles vs. Warner Robins Demons. The Eagles fell to Jones County in week one but bounced back last week, dominating Peach County to become...
travelingmom.com
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
Fort Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Sunday, families and friends made their way to Fort Valley to help Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill celebrate 100 years of living. Mrs. Hill is originally from Eastman, and she moved to Fort Valley with her 2 sisters who are now her neighbors. She had a...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/31/22
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman's 2-year-old was inside the home when she was stabbed to death. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka.
wgxa.tv
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
'Like taking a step back in time': Secret mural discovered by revitalization group in Sparta
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — It's not unusual for things to become forgotten and lost to time. However, one revitalization group in Hancock County uncovered a decades-old art piece that’s stirring up memories around town. "It is very much like being able to step back in time and talk...
41nbc.com
Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
71-Year-Old Richard W.H. Syme Died In A Car Crash On I-75 (Macon, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash on I-75 that killed a man on Saturday night. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Syme was [..]
'They're hiding more than what we know': Washington County mom wants answers after 5-year-old autistic son left on bus for hours
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A 5-year-old autistic boy in Washington County got left on a school bus for hours. His mother says the board of education tells her one story, but a woman who says she spotted the child alone tells another. It’s been less than a week since Shonna...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
17-year-old shot by Georgia deputy during stolen vehicle call
The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Hancock County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates a Hancock County Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with a 17-year-old from Sparta. According...
