ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
mercer.edu

For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition

When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Bear Perspectives: Getting involved on campus is a college game-changer

Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Bibb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Bibb County, GA
Sports
WRDW-TV

Brianna Grier’s family to discuss mental health matters

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The mental health crisis in Georgia will be discussed Wednesday evening by the parents of a woman who died after falling out of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after officers responded to a mental health call. The family of Brianna Grier will be joined...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Pauley
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Fort Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Sunday, families and friends made their way to Fort Valley to help Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill celebrate 100 years of living. Mrs. Hill is originally from Eastman, and she moved to Fort Valley with her 2 sisters who are now her neighbors. She had a...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Basketball Player
41nbc.com

Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy