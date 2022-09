Luke Bell was well known in the Austin music scene and beloved by fans and his fellow songwriters. According to Saving Country Music, the 32 year old was found dead near Tuscon, Arizona. A cause of death has not been released but friends are concerned that a recent change in medication for bipolar disorder may have “played a role” in his disappearance August 20th and subsequent death.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO