Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Residential Rental Inspection, Maintenance Program Launched in Forest ParkNewsFocus AtlantaForest Park, GA
A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain HookersDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Providence Christian's Callie Chapman breaks school record for career assists
LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team split its matches Tuesday, and Storm setter Callie Chapman broke the school record for career assists. Chapman had 33 combined assists in a loss to Sandy Creek (25-18, 25-16) and a win over Druid Hills (25-14, 25-16). She now has 1,647 career assists, two more than the previous school record.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4
LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford outlasts Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball
BUFORD — Buford outlasted Mill Creek 11-6 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball on Wednesday. Despite allowing four first-inning runs to the Hawks, Buford improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross' Emily Rodriguez, Parkview's Kadin McAllister earn Gwinnett running honors
Norcross’ Emily Rodriguez and Parkview’s Kadin McAllister were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country head coaches. Rodriguez placed eighth in the Bob Blastow Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 28.52 seconds. McAllister finished 11th in the North Georgia Championships with a time of 16:51.78.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Spencer Rattler looking to shine for Gamecocks vs. Georgia State
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer doesn't see Georgia State through the same lens that he viewed last year's opening-night opponent from a lesser conference. He sees the Panthers as a legitimate threat in Saturday night's game in Columbus, S.C.
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington man charged in vehicular homicide in Rockdale County
CONYERS — A Covington man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide as a result of a fatal accident that occurred in June. Victor Reyes, 19, is also charged with reckless driving and drag racing in connection with the incident that occurred June 22 shortly before 10 p.m. Reyes was arrested Aug. 19 and released on $35,000 bond.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
41nbc.com
Two injured in South Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot Saturday in the area of Elkan Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the exact location of the shooting is unknown. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators. We’ll have more information on the story as it becomes available.
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate
Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
accesswdun.com
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond
ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday. Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission...
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
