Clinton, SC

golaurens.com

Five inductees join the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame

Five individuals who made an impact on the field or on the court were inducted into the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in the Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum. Roy Walker, Ed Pitts, Ann Simmons Dean Parks, Shell Dula and Buddy Jennings join 18...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming

Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Clements reflects on Daytona win

Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Laurens, SC
Sports
Clinton, SC
Football
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
City
Laurens, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
GAFFNEY, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell

This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
HARTWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
GAFFNEY, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
NEWBERRY, SC
wspa.com

Coroner investigating death in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a Monday night fatal altercation, the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said. According to Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn, the coroner’s office responded to an address on Lusk Drive in Abbeville around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a “traumatic death”.
ABBEVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

