golaurens.com
Five inductees join the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame
Five individuals who made an impact on the field or on the court were inducted into the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in the Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum. Roy Walker, Ed Pitts, Ann Simmons Dean Parks, Shell Dula and Buddy Jennings join 18...
Raleigh News & Observer
The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming
Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
University of South Carolina athletics shares new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced Monday a new name for its live mascot. The name change is reflective of how the university’s athletics department “became known as the Gamecocks,” saying the new live mascot will now be known as ‘The General’ in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose […]
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
WYFF4.com
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood, lottery officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Upstate lottery player can now cash in on a big win after lucky numbers came up in a South Carolina Education Lottery game. A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #21 at 590 Highway 72 Bypass West, in Greenwood. The ticket...
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Check your tickets: Winning lottery tickets sold in the Upstate
Two winning lottery tickets were sold at convenience stores Monday in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
FOX Carolina
Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
WIS-TV
Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
wspa.com
Coroner investigating death in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a Monday night fatal altercation, the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said. According to Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn, the coroner’s office responded to an address on Lusk Drive in Abbeville around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a “traumatic death”.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
