Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
GoLocalProv
More Than 130 Price Cuts in Past 7 Days Signifies Major Change in RI Real Estate Market
The Rhode Island real estate market has been in hyper-drive for the past three-plus years, but those days may now be officially over. Ben Scungio of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International said for the first time in years, home sellers are now dropping their asking price. “The number that's...
whatsupnewp.com
16,000 Rhode Islanders reunited with more than $11.6 million in unclaimed property during 2022 Fiscal Year
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. “At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families
(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
Rhode Island Security Company Pitches Idea to Keep SouthCoast Schools Safe
A Rhode Island-based company believes that they may have found an affordable way to help make SouthCoast schools a little safer. The key is to optimize lines of communication between teachers and administrators in the schools and the responding police. David Paolo is the president and CEO of Skypath Security...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
GoLocalProv
Marlisse Payamps and Rafael Medina, Artistic Partners - Inside Art with Michael Rose
In the art world, it is not unheard of for peer artists to become romantic partners. Painter Lee Krasner was also the better half of Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keeffe was muse and later wife to Alred Stiegliz, and so on. Locally, popular Rhode Island photographers Marlisse Payamps and Rafael...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
GoLocalProv
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Jennifer Stewart, Candidate for State Rep. in District 59
Jennifer Stewart is running for State Representative in District 59 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue in Rhode Island right now is instability in housing, particularly for renters. The median sale price of homes in Rhode Island continues to rise, dramatically outpacing the ability of many people to buy homes. At the same time, higher sales prices can incentivize owners to sell their property, leaving renters vulnerable to double-digit rent increases they cannot afford as new owners bring rents up to current market rates. Both homebuyers and renters struggle to limit housing costs to 30% of their income. This is a crisis that introduces uncertainty and instability into people's lives and can force people to choose housing over healthcare and food. It amplifies and worsens problems elsewhere in society. Housing advocates estimate that one in three Rhode Islanders can’t afford rent and that over 1,300 people are unhoused.
Stock up on Hot Cocoa, Winter Is Shaping up to Be Blistering Bitter in Massachusetts
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that Summertime sadness is about to settle in. With a hot season preparing to take the backseat, it can only be followed up with a wintry mix of bitter coldness. Farmer's Almanac is quite the entertaining source when it comes...
GoLocalProv
RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
The Five Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in All of New Hampshire
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Transportation begins renumbering of exits on Interstate 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation began renumbering the exits along Interstate 95. The first signs went up overnight on the southbound side, making Exits 30, 29, and 27 now Exits 43, 42, and 41. Over the month, the Department of Transportation will continue to...
GoLocalProv
RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo
RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
Diabetic Cat Rescued from Well in Cranston [VIDEO]
As the owner of Wandering Paws K9 in North Attleboro, Sam Ranaldi is no stranger to grueling pet rescues, but one of her latest missions in Cranston, Rhode Island, turned out to be a little more stressful than the rest. A diabetic cat had made its way down a manhole...
Massachusetts supplemental budget proposal includes tax refunds, MBTA, healthcare, school safety
“The supplemental budget proposal will fund many important priorities including strengthening school infrastructure, making significant investments in transportation and providing more resources for individuals dealing with substance misuse issues,”
Comments / 0