Real Estate

oceanstatecurrent.com

Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families

(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Jennifer Stewart, Candidate for State Rep. in District 59

Jennifer Stewart is running for State Representative in District 59 -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue in Rhode Island right now is instability in housing, particularly for renters. The median sale price of homes in Rhode Island continues to rise, dramatically outpacing the ability of many people to buy homes. At the same time, higher sales prices can incentivize owners to sell their property, leaving renters vulnerable to double-digit rent increases they cannot afford as new owners bring rents up to current market rates. Both homebuyers and renters struggle to limit housing costs to 30% of their income. This is a crisis that introduces uncertainty and instability into people's lives and can force people to choose housing over healthcare and food. It amplifies and worsens problems elsewhere in society. Housing advocates estimate that one in three Rhode Islanders can’t afford rent and that over 1,300 people are unhoused.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GoLocalProv

RIPTA’s Busiest Bus Route Is Now Free, Starting Today

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. The program begins Thursday, September 1. This free fare pilot program is funded with $2.5 million in the state...
Q97.9

The Five Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in All of New Hampshire

I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
Beach Radio

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
GoLocalProv

RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo

RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
FUN 107

Diabetic Cat Rescued from Well in Cranston [VIDEO]

As the owner of Wandering Paws K9 in North Attleboro, Sam Ranaldi is no stranger to grueling pet rescues, but one of her latest missions in Cranston, Rhode Island, turned out to be a little more stressful than the rest. A diabetic cat had made its way down a manhole...
