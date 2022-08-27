Read full article on original website
“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”
Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
DOC data highlights staffing crisis at NYC jails Información del DOC destaca la crisis de personal en las cárceles de NYC
Newly released data from the Department of Correction (DOC) highlights staffing challenges and an increase in violent incidents in New York City jails. The new data – now publicly available on dashboards from both the City Comptroller and DOC – tracks staffing shortages, jail population, violent incidents, court appearances, and missed medical appointments.
