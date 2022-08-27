Read full article on original website
Another tough test awaits improving East Knox
HOWARD — The Bulldogs got better even though the scoreboard at Chet Looney Stadium suggested otherwise. East Knox was shut out for the first time since the final game of the pandemic-altered 2020 season last week, falling to Crestview 35-0.
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
Loreice Rinehardt
Loreice “Peachie” Rinehardt, age 75, of Lexington, passed unexpectedly on Friday August 26, 2022 at her home. Loreice was born February 10, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio to Morris Eugene “Gene” and Loreice Dorothy (Parker) Seidner. She was raised on a farm south of Bellville and graduated from Clear Fork High School.
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
Could Fredericktown's latchkey program serve as a model for other Knox County school districts?
FREDERICKTOWN — Child care takes many forms.
Patrol releases Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results from Aug. 26
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street,...
GALLERY: J.D. Vance at Richland Source
Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance spends time answering questions from reporters and editors at Source Media in Mansfield on Monday afternoon. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
Knox County man indicted for the third time this month
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County man was indicted for the third time this month, this time on drug-related charges. The Aug. 29 Knox County Grand Jury indicted Vernon W. Kanode Jr., 26, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
KSAAT invites community to Aug. 31 overdose awareness day
MOUNT VERNON -- Observed on Aug. 31 each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community...
