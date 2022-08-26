Read full article on original website
Xi Jinping To Extend Rule Over China at Communist Party Event in October
It would be a major surprise if Xi, who has effectively consolidated power around himself in the last decade, fails to retain his core leadership role.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Ukrainian adviser warns progress will be slow as southern counterattack begins
Zelenskiy aide claims troops have broken through Russian defences in several areas of frontline near Kherson
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announces initiative to raise $160 million in emergency funds for flood-ravaged Pakistan
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a global campaign to raise $160 million in emergency funds for Pakistan amid catastrophic floods responsible for more than 1,100 deaths in the country since June.
Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital’s port as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum-seekers sleeping outside a reception center. The ship...
20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to see out the end of the world after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (except his property)
Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
Why the crypto world needs more women as leaders and investors
Cryptocurrency, NFT, metaverse, DeFi — these buzzwords and new applications, all underpinned by blockchain technology, demonstrate the increasing popularity of crypto adoption worldwide. Prevalence, nevertheless, does not necessarily come with a good reputation. The crypto world, to a large extent, is still portrayed as the Wild West dominated by male speculators and bro culture, reinforced by recent scandals and the market plunge. Female engagement and leadership in crypto, however, can help change this perception and build a more positive image for the industry.
Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry
Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
India’s CoinDCX says it’s hiring to prepare for DeFi expansion
CoinDCX, a Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange that raised US$135 million in an April funding round, said it plans to hire hundreds of staff this year to prepare for demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) products. Traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, gold and real estate are likely to trade on DeFi platforms...
Singapore’s MAS says needs to do better job explaining crypto policy
Singapore’s financial regulators have been sending a consistent message: trading in cryptocurrencies is fraught with too much risk for non-professional investors, but the digital asset industry holds much promise. If that seems like a mixed message, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank known as MAS, acknowledged...
Bitcoin miners, investors still active in BTC despite price fluctuations
Although the price of Bitcoin fell below US$20,000 for the first time since mid-June after sliding 7% in the 24 hours following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech, the number of addresses holding over 0.1 bitcoin hit all-time-high on Sunday. This was despite mining difficulty for the crypto likely to see its third-highest ever in the next adjustment.
FTX CEO: no plan to buy crypto exchange Huobi
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, denied on Tuesday that he has a plan to buy out another crypto exchange, Huobi, after a rumor circulating on Chinese social media said that FTX has acquired the exchange. Fast facts. “No, we are not planning to acquire Huobi,” Bankman-Fried said on...
Bank of Korea to institutionalize ICOs in new crypto law
South Korea will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO) when establishing its new crypto law, tentatively named the Digital Asset Basic Act, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). Fast facts. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned ICOs in 2017 after its popularity resulted in excessive speculation and financial...
Most crypto “still junk”, JPMorgan’s blockchain lead claims
Excluding a few dozen tokens, most cryptocurrencies are bound to “go away,” according to Umar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit. “Most of crypto is still junk,” he said at the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Green Shoots seminar on Monday. “The use cases [of most cryptocurrencies] haven’t arisen fully and the regulation has not caught up.”
Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes
The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. Fast facts. Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay taxes using stablecoins...
