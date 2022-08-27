Read full article on original website
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWagener, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Post and Courier
SC State wants to build on momentum of Celebration Bowl victory in 2022
ORANGEBURG – South Carolina coach Buddy Pough was at a charity event this summer when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney walked up to him and bellowed loud enough for anyone within shouting distance to hear: ‘There he is, the Deion killer’. Clemson’s two-time national championship coach was referring...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
The Post and Courier
Coffee shop seeks to open Lexington location; third new shop coming to Trenholm Plaza
COLUMBIA — A regional coffee chain is seeking to add a location in downtown Lexington. Clutch Coffee Bar, a small North Carolina-based chain, is looking to build on a location at 306 Columbia Ave., near the intersection with West Main Street. The company filed an application with the city...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks look for next breakout receiver, like Josh Vann in 2021
COLUMBIA — Last year was hoping for the best. This year it’s adding to the best. “You may be a starter and play 25 plays and then you may not start and play 30 plays,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield shrugged. “We have certain plays for certain guys, certain routes that certain guys can do.”
The Post and Courier
Columbia's BullStreet District getting more affordable home, apartment options
COLUMBIA — A new project will add about 90 affordable apartments and townhomes to the BullStreet District, pushing the area above 1,000 residents. The project, announced Aug. 31, is called Midtown at BullStreet and will feature 18 townhomes and 72 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Connelly Development...
The Post and Courier
Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast
COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area jail director still on job weeks after county learned of Kershaw firing
COLUMBIA — Richland County’s jail director is still employed over a month after the county learned he was fired from his last job after being accused of asking women for sex. The county hired Tyrell Cato at the beginning of July to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn...
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday
There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.
cn2.com
Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person driving the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Legislature should take a big bite out of SC doughnut holes
File this under a picture is worth a thousand words, with a hearty thanks to a couple of Columbia reporters for a great illustration of what’s wrong with South Carolina’s annexation laws. After The State’s Bristow Marchant tweeted out a picture of West Columbia’s new election districts, The...
wfmynews2.com
17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
The Post and Courier
Aiken man killed in Richmond County high-speed chase; Augusta man charged with murder
An Aiken man was killed as the result of a high-speed chase in Augusta on Aug. 26. Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken was killed after the vehicle he was driving was was struck by another vehicle that was being pursued by police, according to a media release from Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
