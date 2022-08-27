ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

The Post and Courier

SC State wants to build on momentum of Celebration Bowl victory in 2022

ORANGEBURG – South Carolina coach Buddy Pough was at a charity event this summer when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney walked up to him and bellowed loud enough for anyone within shouting distance to hear: ‘There he is, the Deion killer’. Clemson’s two-time national championship coach was referring...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks look for next breakout receiver, like Josh Vann in 2021

COLUMBIA — Last year was hoping for the best. This year it’s adding to the best. “You may be a starter and play 25 plays and then you may not start and play 30 plays,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield shrugged. “We have certain plays for certain guys, certain routes that certain guys can do.”
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's BullStreet District getting more affordable home, apartment options

COLUMBIA — A new project will add about 90 affordable apartments and townhomes to the BullStreet District, pushing the area above 1,000 residents. The project, announced Aug. 31, is called Midtown at BullStreet and will feature 18 townhomes and 72 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Connelly Development...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast

COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday

There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
WINNSBORO, SC
WJBF

Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person driving the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Legislature should take a big bite out of SC doughnut holes

File this under a picture is worth a thousand words, with a hearty thanks to a couple of Columbia reporters for a great illustration of what’s wrong with South Carolina’s annexation laws. After The State’s Bristow Marchant tweeted out a picture of West Columbia’s new election districts, The...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfmynews2.com

17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
COLUMBIA, SC

