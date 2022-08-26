Singer Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys was in town last week for the band’s DNA World Tour concert performance at Portland’s Moda Center. And ahead of the show he took the afternoon to meet fans Aug. 22 and perform an acoustic set at Bunk Sandwiches in SE Portland. Nicole DeCosta caught up with fans in line excited to meet the performer and spoke with Carter about the tour, these intimate fan experiences, and the importance of music to bring us all together.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO