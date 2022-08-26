ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan Your Lake Oswego Tasting Tour

It’s time for a fun tasting tour at downtown Lake Oswego wine tasting rooms and distilleries. Visit Stein Distillery, Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room, Freeland Spirits, and Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Lake Oswego. Plan your stops. It’s going to be delicious and refreshing.
Meteorological fall is knocking on the door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
Grab your Passport and Head to Taqueria la Marquesa in Lake Oswego!

Another inside look at what you can expect when you join the fun with the Wander Willamette passport program! It’s time to head to Taqueria la Marquesa in Lake Oswego. Once a food truck, the counter service restaurant serves authentic Mexican food. Don’t wait, the Wander Willamette passport program ends August 31st, and all passports must be submitted for rewards by September 8th at 2pm. Learn more about the passport program at: wanderwillamette.com.
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Performs Acoustic Show with Meet-And-Greet

Singer Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys was in town last week for the band’s DNA World Tour concert performance at Portland’s Moda Center. And ahead of the show he took the afternoon to meet fans Aug. 22 and perform an acoustic set at Bunk Sandwiches in SE Portland. Nicole DeCosta caught up with fans in line excited to meet the performer and spoke with Carter about the tour, these intimate fan experiences, and the importance of music to bring us all together.
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Talks Solo Music, Thanks Fans

Singer Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys was in town last week for the band’s DNA World Tour concert performance at Portland’s Moda Center. And ahead of the show he took the afternoon to meet fans Aug. 22 and perform an acoustic set at Bunk Sandwiches in SE Portland. Nicole DeCosta caught up with the pop singer to discuss his solo career, how fame has changed since the band first formed in 1993, and what his fans mean to him.
Vancouver woman shocked to see bear in her driveway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver woman said she had to look three times at the video feed from her surveillance video before she actually believed there was a bear in her yard. Kari Pelz lives on Northeast 141st Avenue, near Burton School. Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m., she...
