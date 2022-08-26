FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the fifth in her career, junior Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) has been named ASUN Player of the Week. "I'm happy for Louise," said head coach Jim Blankenship. "She's made a big impact in our first couple of games and we expect it to continue to happen this season. Scoring in three games so far, including against a nationally-ranked team in UCF shows how dangerous she can be."

