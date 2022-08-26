ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillback Named ASUN Player of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the fifth in her career, junior Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) has been named ASUN Player of the Week. "I'm happy for Louise," said head coach Jim Blankenship. "She's made a big impact in our first couple of games and we expect it to continue to happen this season. Scoring in three games so far, including against a nationally-ranked team in UCF shows how dangerous she can be."
Volleyball Snags Three ASUN Weekly Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball garners three ASUN weekly awards Monday for its 3-0 performance at the Maryland Invite this past weekend. Erin Shomaker won ASUN Player of the Week, Dana Axner took home the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honor and Chelsey Lockey was awarded the ASUN Setter of the Week. Anxer captured her seventh defensive player of the week, and Shomaker's won her fifth player of the week honors.
