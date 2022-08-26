ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco

An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves

Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
Guy Finds Remains of Giant Dinosaur in Yard, and They Could Set a Record

An unassuming backyard in central Portugal has turned into an excavation site for the remains of what could be a record-setting dinosaur. The excitement started in 2017, when a guy in the city of Pombal spotted fragments of fossilized bones while digging up his garden to construct an extension. He contacted researchers with the stunning find, and since then, paleontologists have been busy at the site unearthing fossilized fragments of what they believe could be the largest sauropod found in Europe yet.
Yellowstone National Park Reveals Some of the Dumbest Questions Tourists Ask: VIDEO

Whoever said there’s no such thing as a stupid question obviously never met a Yellowstone National Park tourist. At least, that’s what it seems like hearing some of the questions they’ve asked. Yellowstone Jobs, the official TikTok account of the park’s hiring services, posted a video of the dumbest questions park employees have received from tourists over the years, and there are some doozies. Without further ado, here are some of the dumbest questions from tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Additionally, if you’re actually serious about your visit to the park, here are the top 10 things to do in Yellowstone. Now, let’s get into it.
Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari

Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
Sea Creature Feature of the Week: Parrotfish

Over 90 species of this vibrant species contribute significantly to the coral reef environment we know and love. When coral reef systems are healthy and free of toxic algae, they flourish. Fortunately, parrotfish are mostly herbivores that eat the coral, encourage new coral development, and clean away excess algae. According to The Nature Conservancy, parrotfish have more teeth within their throats, which break down these coral fragments and create the renowned white sands of South Pacific beaches. According to scientists, the Chlorurus gibbus parrotfish may defecate out more than 2,000 pounds of sand every year.
13 Stunning Buildings Standing Alone on Mountaintops

Everyday, human ingenuity reaches new heights. And what better example to back up that statement than these buildings sitting at the top of mountains. It goes without saying that building structures is never easy, and doing it on a mountaintop only adds to the obstacle. Still, supported by summits and...
Africa Calls Safari Adventure Awaits

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. With customized, opulent travels in eight countries to welcome back customers, a premium safari firm raises money for community development through the Kinengo (Kenya) Initiative with a share of the earnings. Despite the 2020 worldwide tourism freeze, Wilderness Zones Safaris (WZS – http://wildernesszones.co.ke/) cheerfully reported that indicators of tourist optimism were improving, with many visitors now planning trips to experience the wild and amazing beauty of Kenya and other famous African locations. In Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Botswana, and South Africa, WZS offers outstanding personalized excursions and experiences under the leadership of James Maka Nzioka, a professional guide since 1992.
A rare and endangered seahorse has been found living beneath the Opera House

In very, very good news for seahorses, Sydney Harbour, and Sydneysiders, for the first time in recorded history, scientists have discovered an endangered seahorse species living quietly beneath the Opera House. In 2019, the Opera House installed a series of artificial modular reefs on the underside of their building, with...
