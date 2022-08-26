Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bryce Canyon National Park Tourist Jumps Railing, Comes Within Inches of Falling Off Cliff
If you see a railing at Bryce Canyon or any national park, especially one protecting you from a thousand-foot fall… Don’t be this guy. Not that anyone else ever would, because look at this man. There’s no gore or violence in this capture, but be warned: it is a hard watch.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
Scientists make discovery on dinosaur some believe to be related to the Loch Ness Monster
The plesiosaur — an aquatic dinosaur once thought to exclusively reside in saltwater — is now believed to have spent much of its time in freshwater, according to a new study. The discovery is likely to fuel believers of the Loch Ness Monster on their pursuit of proving the legend is real, as some claim "Nessie" was a descendant of the plesiosaur.
1,000 years ago, a woman was buried in a canoe on her way to the 'destination of souls'
Up to 1,000 years ago, mourners buried a young woman in a ceremonial canoe to represent her final journey into the land of the dead in what is now Patagonia, a new study finds. The discovery reaffirms ethnographic and historical accounts that canoe burials were practiced throughout pre-Hispanic South America...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
CNET
Guy Finds Remains of Giant Dinosaur in Yard, and They Could Set a Record
An unassuming backyard in central Portugal has turned into an excavation site for the remains of what could be a record-setting dinosaur. The excitement started in 2017, when a guy in the city of Pombal spotted fragments of fossilized bones while digging up his garden to construct an extension. He contacted researchers with the stunning find, and since then, paleontologists have been busy at the site unearthing fossilized fragments of what they believe could be the largest sauropod found in Europe yet.
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Ranger Catches Tourist Walking on Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park is a wonder to behold. It’s full of breathtaking canyons, roaring rivers, majestic wildlife, and, of course, countless gushing geysers. There’s a reason it’s recommended to map out at least three or four days for a trip to Yellowstone. You simply can’t see it all in a single day, or even two.
Yellowstone National Park Reveals Some of the Dumbest Questions Tourists Ask: VIDEO
Whoever said there’s no such thing as a stupid question obviously never met a Yellowstone National Park tourist. At least, that’s what it seems like hearing some of the questions they’ve asked. Yellowstone Jobs, the official TikTok account of the park’s hiring services, posted a video of the dumbest questions park employees have received from tourists over the years, and there are some doozies. Without further ado, here are some of the dumbest questions from tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Additionally, if you’re actually serious about your visit to the park, here are the top 10 things to do in Yellowstone. Now, let’s get into it.
Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Narcity
This $950K Limestone Home In Ontario Has 'Parisian' Vibes & Overlooks A Rushing River
You'll feel like you've stepped into the past at this historic limestone home for sale in Ontario. Located in a quaint village in Newburgh, this $949,900 property is brimming with charm. Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 3-storey abode has been updated since it was first built over 100...
Phys.org
Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari
Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
Sea Creature Feature of the Week: Parrotfish
Over 90 species of this vibrant species contribute significantly to the coral reef environment we know and love. When coral reef systems are healthy and free of toxic algae, they flourish. Fortunately, parrotfish are mostly herbivores that eat the coral, encourage new coral development, and clean away excess algae. According to The Nature Conservancy, parrotfish have more teeth within their throats, which break down these coral fragments and create the renowned white sands of South Pacific beaches. According to scientists, the Chlorurus gibbus parrotfish may defecate out more than 2,000 pounds of sand every year.
architecturaldigest.com
13 Stunning Buildings Standing Alone on Mountaintops
Everyday, human ingenuity reaches new heights. And what better example to back up that statement than these buildings sitting at the top of mountains. It goes without saying that building structures is never easy, and doing it on a mountaintop only adds to the obstacle. Still, supported by summits and...
helpmechas.com
Africa Calls Safari Adventure Awaits
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. With customized, opulent travels in eight countries to welcome back customers, a premium safari firm raises money for community development through the Kinengo (Kenya) Initiative with a share of the earnings. Despite the 2020 worldwide tourism freeze, Wilderness Zones Safaris (WZS – http://wildernesszones.co.ke/) cheerfully reported that indicators of tourist optimism were improving, with many visitors now planning trips to experience the wild and amazing beauty of Kenya and other famous African locations. In Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Botswana, and South Africa, WZS offers outstanding personalized excursions and experiences under the leadership of James Maka Nzioka, a professional guide since 1992.
Time Out Global
A rare and endangered seahorse has been found living beneath the Opera House
In very, very good news for seahorses, Sydney Harbour, and Sydneysiders, for the first time in recorded history, scientists have discovered an endangered seahorse species living quietly beneath the Opera House. In 2019, the Opera House installed a series of artificial modular reefs on the underside of their building, with...
Having a whale of a time! Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father, son and their dog Shelby are kayaking
This awesome footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just metres away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia. Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby on August 9 in Desolation...
On Mexico's Caribbean coast, seaweed piles up, posing health threat
Smelly sargassum seaweed is piling up along Mexico's Caribbean coast. It's not just unpleasant; for workers hired to clean it up, it's a health threat.
