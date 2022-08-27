Read full article on original website
Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
Lehi Historical Society and Archives: Willes couple commended for years of holiday light displays
Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society and Archives is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2022 honorees. The story of Mike and June Willes is the eighth of nine articles featuring this year’s honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 5, beginning at 2:30 p.m., in a parade, a celebration with the mayor, city council and public and a meet-and-greet. The free, city-sponsored event celebrates those who have given tremendous service to Lehi and honors Lehi’s remarkable history. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.” For more information on Lehi Heritage Day or the Classic Car and Bike Show, see lehihistory.com.
How a fire may quadruple this little Utah town’s water bill
The mayor of Stockton, Tooele County, has warned that the tiny, rural town needs $3 million to purchase a new water system, or the town may have to dissolve. The statement came after town officials issued a boil order for tap water on Wednesday in response to the Jacob City Fire, which burned upstream of the water treatment facility intake earlier this month. The facility was temporarily shut down owing to the potential of silt and debris entering the water and contaminating the water supply.
