Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs, Quarles geared up for opener
JOHNSON CITY — You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began. The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone rallies twice, downs Crockett in wild five-setter
JONESBOROUGH — Fans of the 1968 Beatles “White Album” would have enjoyed Tuesday’s helter-skelter Big 5 Conference volleyball match inside David Crockett’s gymnasium. Daniel Boone twice fought back from down a set to steal a wild 19-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over the Lady...
Kingsport Times-News
Blevins-led Lady Blue Devils run past Bearcats
BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City used big runs to sweep past Virginia High on Tuesday. The Lady Blue Devils put together a solid defensive and passing game to take a 25-7, 25-20, 25-19 nondistrict volleyball win inside the Bearcat Den.
Kingsport Times-News
Sophomore Bogni seals D-B's mercy-rule win over Crockett
KINGSPORT — It was a ride that Aly Bogni didn’t expect but sure enjoyed. The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore was hoisted onto her teammates’ shoulders after scoring the game-clinching goal in a 9-0 District 1-AAA victory over David Crockett on Monday night at Indian Highland Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles ready for ETSU debut
JOHNSON CITY — It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s football coach and now things are about to get serious. ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better-than-average NCAA Division II team, visits Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
wcyb.com
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passes away
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passed away on Monday morning. Wilson spent 45 years at J.I. Burton as a student, teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and coach. He won 541 games, which is the most victories in the state of Virginia by a Group "A" school...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Volunteer drops Three Rivers rival Elizabethton; D-B sweeps Tennessee High
ELIZABETHTON — Veda Barton and Sydney Cloud made sure the Volunteer volleyball team returned home with a Three Rivers Conference win on Monday. Barton struck for 19 kills and supplied 17 digs, Cloud compiled 18 assists, nine digs and six aces and the Lady Falcons turned back host Elizabethton in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 decision.
Kingsport Times-News
Hutchinson follows son as Bristol Dragway champion
BRISTOL — This time, the father followed in the son’s footsteps. Felix Hutchinson kept the Super Pro championship of the DER Bracket Series in the family. Hutchinson, a Hampton racer, went enough rounds in his blue Chevy S-10 pickup at Bristol Dragway in Sunday’s season-ending race to clinch the 2022 championship. He follows his son, Josh Owens, who drove a blue dragster to the 2021 Super Pro title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville
It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier football matchups. It’s not Maryville vs. Alcoa from a tradition standpoint; those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Cindy Walker Gober
ELIZABETHTON - Cindy Walker Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
Kingsport Times-News
Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing
Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday to practice for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner would like to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin has message for Tennessee football before season starts
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to start every day with the Tennessee Vols on his mind. The former Vols head coach was up early on Monday and one of the first things he did — at 4:08 AM CT — was send a good luck tweet to Tennessee football.
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Kingsport Times-News
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed: a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
elizabethton.com
ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE
More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri-Cities College Fair set for Sept. 1
JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m....
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Kingsport Times-News
More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond. The regional distillery broke ground on its...
Comments / 0