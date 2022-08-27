ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Bucs, Quarles geared up for opener

JOHNSON CITY — You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began. The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Boone rallies twice, downs Crockett in wild five-setter

JONESBOROUGH — Fans of the 1968 Beatles “White Album” would have enjoyed Tuesday’s helter-skelter Big 5 Conference volleyball match inside David Crockett’s gymnasium. Daniel Boone twice fought back from down a set to steal a wild 19-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over the Lady...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blevins-led Lady Blue Devils run past Bearcats

BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City used big runs to sweep past Virginia High on Tuesday. The Lady Blue Devils put together a solid defensive and passing game to take a 25-7, 25-20, 25-19 nondistrict volleyball win inside the Bearcat Den.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sophomore Bogni seals D-B's mercy-rule win over Crockett

KINGSPORT — It was a ride that Aly Bogni didn’t expect but sure enjoyed. The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore was hoisted onto her teammates’ shoulders after scoring the game-clinching goal in a 9-0 District 1-AAA victory over David Crockett on Monday night at Indian Highland Park.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles ready for ETSU debut

JOHNSON CITY — It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s football coach and now things are about to get serious. ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better-than-average NCAA Division II team, visits Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passes away

Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passed away on Monday morning. Wilson spent 45 years at J.I. Burton as a student, teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and coach. He won 541 games, which is the most victories in the state of Virginia by a Group "A" school...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hutchinson follows son as Bristol Dragway champion

BRISTOL — This time, the father followed in the son’s footsteps. Felix Hutchinson kept the Super Pro championship of the DER Bracket Series in the family. Hutchinson, a Hampton racer, went enough rounds in his blue Chevy S-10 pickup at Bristol Dragway in Sunday’s season-ending race to clinch the 2022 championship. He follows his son, Josh Owens, who drove a blue dragster to the 2021 Super Pro title.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cindy Walker Gober

ELIZABETHTON - Cindy Walker Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing

Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday to practice for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner would like to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WJHL

Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE

More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tri-Cities College Fair set for Sept. 1

JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

