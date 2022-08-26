ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WI

Drought Has Forage and Hay Growers Concerned for this Fall, Winter

(Kansas Farmer) – It’s been a hot and dry summer for many parts of Kansas, but especially for the southwest corner of the state. Dry conditions have led to a major decrease in alfalfa production in 2022, and that could lead to challenges for livestock producers this fall and winter.
KANSAS STATE
Farmer says crops are a bright spot

A north central Iowa farmer says crops in his area are looking good. Chris Edgington grows corn and soybeans in St. Ansgar. “We have had some timely rains, we haven’t had super-hot heat like they have to the west or south of us,” he says. “Our crops are probably going to be one of the brighter spots in the corn belt.”
SAINT ANSGAR, IA
Potential power blackouts a top concern for Illinois agriculture

Illinois farmers are concerned about potential power brownouts and blackouts from increased energy demand. Len Corzine, who farms near Assumption, tells Brownfield his electric bill has more than doubled and power outages would halt his upcoming harvest. “Our dryers would have to stop, and we would be delaying our harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
Soy crop coming along well in central Iowa

Central Iowa farmer Justin Robbins says timely August rains helped improve his soybean crop. “Our earlier planted beans don’t look too bad,” he said. “My later planted beans are some of the heaviest podded beans I’ve had in a while.”. He tells Brownfield most of his...
IOWA STATE
Late season rains boost soybean prospects

A farmer near the borders of Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota says soybeans are benefiting from August rains. Anne Schwagerl of Beardsley, Minnesota tells Brownfield the growing season started cold, wet, and late. “And then June hit and it seemed like the spigot got turned off. We went really...
BEARDSLEY, MN
Northwest Iowa farmer expecting above average crop

A northwest Iowa farmer says drought-like conditions have been a challenge in his part of the state this year. But, Kelly Nieuwenhuis tells Brownfield he’s optimistic about this year’s crop. “The farms on the southern edge of our operation are quite a bit shorter, and they will hurt a little bit for yield, but the rest of them look really good.”
IOWA STATE
2022 Kansas Ag Summit Identifies Key Challenges, Opportunities

(Kansas Farmer) – The Kansas agricultural and food sectors, combined with food retail and ethanol production, account for more than $75 billion, or 50% of the state’s economy, and employ more than 21% of the state’s workforce, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture. In 2021, Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Buhler Teacher Brian Weilert Inducted into Kansas Speech Communication Hall of Fame

BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler High School teacher and coach Brian Weilert has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communication Association Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame, which started in 2006, recognizes past and present members of the association from the secondary and collegiate level instructor ranks for being leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in Kansas.
BUHLER, KS

