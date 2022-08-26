Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Flyers Place Sanheim in Awkward Limbo with Cap Mismanagement
Travis Sanheim will enter the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia Flyers on the final year of his two-year contract signed last summer. Coming off a season when he was unquestionably the best defenseman on the team, he finds himself in an awkward position approaching free agency for an organization with the second-worst salary cap predicament in the NHL (from The Athletic, Ranking every NHL team’s salary cap situation, from best to worst, 7/12/22). General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher’s lucrative investments in a still underwhelming blue line might force a 26-year-old in his prime out the door as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Yardbarker
WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming
Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
WWE・
Yardbarker
Top WWE star hints at bringing back his old entrance music
Drew McIntyre has talked about wanting to bring back his old 'Broken Dreams' theme song that he used during his first run in WWE. Days ahead of his scheduled bout against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the UK, McIntyre has teased bringing back the song.
WWE・
Comments / 0