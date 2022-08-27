Business: Ascend Federal Credit Union wins Best Credit Union in Rutherford County Main Street Awards for Seventh Straight Year

Read full article on original website
Related
murfreesborovoice.com
BUSINESS: Loyalty, Purpose-Driven Business Model Fuel’s City Auto's Growth in Murfreesboro and Beyond
City Auto celebrated the recent expansion of its Murfreesboro dealership at the beginning of this year. Their new building boasts 22,000 total square-feet in a two-story facility featuring a new showroom, 10-bay service shop, and a larger sales operation. The company also built additional office and administrative space on the second floor.
murfreesborovoice.com
Meet third grade teacher Audra McLeod at David Youree Elementary School
Audra Mcleod is a third grade teacher at David Youree Elementary and was last year’s teacher of the year. In this week’s #RutherfordFaces, she sits down for a Q&A interview to talk about her inspiration for teaching and her purpose. Q: How did you start your teaching career?
murfreesborovoice.com
Rutherford County Sheriff participates in school safety summit
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Members of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police participated in the School Violence and Safety Summit co-sponsored by Tennessee’s local law enforcement leaders. Rutherford Count Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh attended the seminar Thursday hosted by Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.
murfreesborovoice.com
Man Shot Early Wednesday Morning in Murfreesboro - 1-Subject Taken into Custody
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition. Witnesses are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesborovoice.com
Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to Appear at Cooter’s in Nashville Labor Day Weekend
Tom Wopat first entered the national consciousness as “Luke” in the iconic TV series, “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He has been performing in stage musicals since the age of 12. Raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, and educated at the UW-Madison, Wopat has enjoyed a multi-faceted career in film, television, on the Broadway stage, and singing in venues as varied as Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole’ Opry, and the Hollywood Bowl. He has also recorded 12 albums in the last 35 years, the most recent being his 2017 release, the eponymous singer/songwriter-styled “Wopat”.
Comments / 0