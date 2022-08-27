ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Nick 97.5

Bama Softball Standout Speaks to Youth About Mental Health

Alabama softball player, Ashley Prange, spoke about mental health in front of many young softball players at the Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament this past weekend. The Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament was founded by The Peyton Riekhof Foundation for Youth Hope. This foundation was created in memory...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Education
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama AD Greg Byrne On Concerts Coming To Bryant Denny

Athletic Director for Alabama, Greg Byrne (fresh off his new contract), spoke out about a topic that he rarely gets into publically. Byrne discussed Coach Nick Saban's new contract extension, beer at Bryant-Denny stadium and the plan to replace Coach Saban one day. There was a time, many years ago,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Nick 97.5

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa

A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video

Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Aca#Christian#Tuscaloosa Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Nick 97.5

Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties

Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy