Snellville, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4

LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gwinnettprepsports.com

Providence Christian's Callie Chapman breaks school record for career assists

LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team split its matches Tuesday, and Storm setter Callie Chapman broke the school record for career assists. Chapman had 33 combined assists in a loss to Sandy Creek (25-18, 25-16) and a win over Druid Hills (25-14, 25-16). She now has 1,647 career assists, two more than the previous school record.
LILBURN, GA
Snellville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Snellville, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
City
Snellville, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
SUWANEE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta scheduled to close Nov. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A source inside Wellstar AMC has confirmed to CBS46 that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close in the next couple of months. According to the source, the hospital is scheduled to close Nov. 1. The closure of the hospital, which has...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report

Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
ATLANTA, GA
mhstrail.org

INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out

Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA

