FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4
LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
Buford outlasts Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball
BUFORD — Buford outlasted Mill Creek 11-6 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball on Wednesday. Despite allowing four first-inning runs to the Hawks, Buford improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Spencer Rattler looking to shine for Gamecocks vs. Georgia State
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer doesn't see Georgia State through the same lens that he viewed last year's opening-night opponent from a lesser conference. He sees the Panthers as a legitimate threat in Saturday night's game in Columbus, S.C.
Providence Christian's Callie Chapman breaks school record for career assists
LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team split its matches Tuesday, and Storm setter Callie Chapman broke the school record for career assists. Chapman had 33 combined assists in a loss to Sandy Creek (25-18, 25-16) and a win over Druid Hills (25-14, 25-16). She now has 1,647 career assists, two more than the previous school record.
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Milan Torres, Addison Watson shine in Seckinger win
GAINESVILLE — Addison Watson pitched a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday in the Seckinger softball team’s 10-0 rout of Chestatee. Watson struck out five and walked none, throwing 40 of her 49 pitches for strikes.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford wins state champion showdown with St. Pius in sweep
BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team won its state champion showdown with St. Pius on Tuesday, then completed a sweep with a victory over Marist. The 21-25, 25-14, 16-14 victory marks the first time the Wolves’ seniors have defeated St. Pius, last year’s Class AAAAA state champion.
PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally
A Stetson Bennett commercial has been going around social media.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
UGA dealing with a truly unprecedented situation heading into opener vs. Oregon
Mike Griffith has some concerns about UGA’s ability to repeat because they are facing something that not even Clemson or Alabama has dealt with.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta scheduled to close Nov. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A source inside Wellstar AMC has confirmed to CBS46 that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close in the next couple of months. According to the source, the hospital is scheduled to close Nov. 1. The closure of the hospital, which has...
Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report
Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out
Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Passengers killed, driver hospitalized in College Park car crash, troopers say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two people are dead and a person is receiving treatment for serious injuries following a crash involving two cars in College Park. Georgia State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Galante crashed into a Ford Super Duty truck on Old National Highway at around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection with Sullivan Road.
