A surge of stormwater wiped out almost everything in Lauren Gomez’s basement on Sept. 1, 2021. That was the day Hurricane Ida barreled through the five boroughs. “I just kept thinking to myself that my house was either gonna fall down or the water was gonna rise all the way up. We were gonna die,” said Gomez. “Like the foundation was gonna break, I just didn’t know what to think. I just thought we were gonna die that night.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO