NY1
Woman, man killed in separate East Village shootings: NYPD
A woman and a man died after they were shot in separate incidents in the East Village on Thursday, police said. The 25-year-old woman was shot in the head at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place around 5 a.m., the NYPD said. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
NY1
Brad Lander: Hurricane Ida one year later
As the city marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida and more than 100 families remain displaced, city Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol to discuss the push to legalize basement apartments in the five boroughs and explain why the city denied thousands of property damage claims. He also shared what...
NY1
Arrests made in connection to attacks against Hasidic Jewish men: NYPD
Arrests have been made in connection to three incidents of suspected hate crimes against Hasidic Jewish men that took place earlier this month, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference Monday evening. Carrington Maddox, a 31-year-old male, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly slapping a 27-year-old man dressed...
NY1
Staten Island to get curbside textile, battery pickup
The city will start picking up Staten Islanders’ used textiles and batteries by appointment this month. The Department of Sanitation is rolling out curbside textile and battery collection as part of a pilot program aimed at expanding its “special waste” collection service, the agency said in a press release Thursday.
NY1
For-hire driver attacked, robbed, pepper sprayed in Bronx, police say
Police are looking for a group of women who authorities say robbed, assaulted and pepper sprayed a for-hire driver back in July. Police say the incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on July 8 near Melrose Ave. and East 158th Street in the Bronx. After informing a group of...
NY1
Lincoln Center TKTS booth to reopen next week
The Lincoln Center TKTS booth will reopen next week after taking a two and a half year pandemic-related hiatus. The kiosk inside Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium on the Upper West Side will start selling discounted Broadway, off-Broadway and Lincoln Center production tickets again at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the not-for-profit TDF, which runs the booth, said in a press release.
NY1
On Ida anniversary, city just getting started on overhauling infrastructure for storms
A year ago today, the historic rainfall and flooding of Hurricane Ida brought floodwaters to the top of the basement stairs in nearly every house along a quiet alleyway in East Elmhurst, Queens. The storm caused 13 deaths across the city; in a house along the alleyway, one resident nearly drowned.
NY1
Firefighter seriously injured battling blaze on Staten Island: FDNY
One firefighter was seriously injured as a crew of approximately 200 FDNY members battled a blaze that engulfed multiple businesses early Thursday morning on Staten Island, according to authorities. The four-alarm fire broke out at Victory Boulevard and Travis Avenue around 2 a.m. Authorities say the fire quickly spread to...
NY1
City Council discusses new gun rules for Times Square
As the city prepares for changes to the state’s concealed carry gun law, the City Council discussed enforcement details around Times Square at a hearing on Tuesday. Starting Sept. 1, people will not be allowed to carry firearms in Times Square, even with a concealed carry permit. It comes...
NY1
Displaced by Hurricane Ida, more than 100 families still living in hotels
Powerful, fast moving water rushed into East Elmhurst on Sept. 1, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida furiously tore through the neighborhood. "Within five minutes, the water came rushing in and there was nothing we can do to stop it," said Yurly Olivares, an East Elmhurst resident. Olivares has lived...
NY1
Three staff members suspended after 13th Rikers-related death in 2022: DOC
Three uniformed staff members at Rikers Island have been suspended following the death of a 40-year-old man in department custody, officials confirmed Wednesday. Michael Nieves attempted suicide Aug. 25, according to a source, and was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital just after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was housed in a unit for detainnees with severe mental illness, the source said.
NY1
NY state to roll out new gun laws Thursday
The state will roll out a bevy of new gun safety measures this week, including a law that bans firearms in “sensitive locations” like Times Square, officials said Wednesday. New York lawmakers in July approved a package of legislation aimed at circumventing a June Supreme Court decision that...
NY1
Staten Island family still struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Ida
A surge of stormwater wiped out almost everything in Lauren Gomez’s basement on Sept. 1, 2021. That was the day Hurricane Ida barreled through the five boroughs. “I just kept thinking to myself that my house was either gonna fall down or the water was gonna rise all the way up. We were gonna die,” said Gomez. “Like the foundation was gonna break, I just didn’t know what to think. I just thought we were gonna die that night.”
NY1
Program teaches students about headaches through art
Samiha Ahmad has suffered from migraine headaches since she was 6 years old. Over the summer, the incoming sophomore at Queens High School of the Sciences at York College channeled her pain into a drawing she created showing a woman holding her head with two hands. “It’s been really painful...
NY1
New York considers how to spend $41M in hurricane relief aid
New York state officials are considering how to spend $41.2 million in recovery aid from the federal government approved in the wake of flash floods created by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last year. Consideration will include public input from communities affected by the flooding, which was spread over New...
