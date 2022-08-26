ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond

Former Texas A&M standout Kellen Mond will be looking for a new opportunity after he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday morning, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. A third-round pick by the Vikings in 2021, Mond was inactive most of the season as the team’s No....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney goes deeper into DJ Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik QB situation

Dabo Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei will be Clemson's starting quarterback in Monday night's opener against Georgia Tech. The Tigers plan to utilize five-star freshman Cade Klubnik throughout the season. The usage for both quarterbacks has been a primary talking point during fall practice for Clemson, a preseason top-five team that saw their multi-year reign atop the ACC end last fall.
CLEMSON, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
247Sports

BM5: All-time red carpet rolling out | Can Irish QB handle The Shoe?

We are only a few days from the season opener. Notre Dame at Ohio State. Night game. Trying to fall asleep Friday night won't be easy. And it's not just a tussle of Midwest powerhouses loaded with scintillating storylines. Ohio State will welcome in a group prospects - committed and uncommitted - that really does deserve red carpet treatment.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension

LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

