Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
Yes Or No: Good For Trey Lance Having Jimmy Garoppolo Stick Around?
John Breech joins Brandon Baylor to discuss whether it's good for Trey Lance to have Jimmy Garoppolo stick around.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Minnesota Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond
Former Texas A&M standout Kellen Mond will be looking for a new opportunity after he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday morning, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. A third-round pick by the Vikings in 2021, Mond was inactive most of the season as the team’s No....
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney goes deeper into DJ Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik QB situation
Dabo Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei will be Clemson's starting quarterback in Monday night's opener against Georgia Tech. The Tigers plan to utilize five-star freshman Cade Klubnik throughout the season. The usage for both quarterbacks has been a primary talking point during fall practice for Clemson, a preseason top-five team that saw their multi-year reign atop the ACC end last fall.
Time to Schein: Is Something Up with Tom Brady?
Adam Schein discusses Tom Brady's eleven-day absence and what lies ahead for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
Jake Bobo Talks Role, Coverages, and Excitement for the Season
UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo talks about his role on the team, how he plans to beat certain coverages, and his excitement to start the season and play in the Rose Bowl.
Film Room: Drake Maye Throws a Dime
In this video, we take a closer look at Maye's touchdown toss to Josh Downs early in the fourth quarter against Florida A&M.
College Football Daily: Nebraska fans are winners & losers after Week Zero
In this clip from the College Football Daily Podcast, The Block's Carl Reed joins Nick Kosko in discussing why the Nebraska fanbase are both winners and losers following the loss against Northwestern according to Nick.
BM5: All-time red carpet rolling out | Can Irish QB handle The Shoe?
We are only a few days from the season opener. Notre Dame at Ohio State. Night game. Trying to fall asleep Friday night won't be easy. And it's not just a tussle of Midwest powerhouses loaded with scintillating storylines. Ohio State will welcome in a group prospects - committed and uncommitted - that really does deserve red carpet treatment.
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has done 'literally everything' to make roster, Mike McDaniel says
Entering the Miami Dolphins' first year of the Mike McDaniel era, the 2022 quarterback room has seen some surprising moves with rookie and former Kansas State Wildcats football star quarterback Skylar Thompson emerging as a preseason standout. McDaniel recently spoke about Thompson and made it clear he is impressed. “He...
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
Watch: Marcus Freeman on The Mindset of His Team and the Growing Confidence of Tyler Buchner
Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked in his opening press conference about the mindset of his team going into the season opener against Ohio State and about the confidence of Quarterback Tyler Buchner who will start against the Buckeyes. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At...
PODCAST: Paris Buchanan, assistant AD for Marketing/Fan Experience at Ole Miss, on game day experience
Brad Logan interviews Paris Buchanan the assistant AD for Marketing/Fan Experience at Ole Miss as the Rebels approach their season opener versus Troy...
Weekly Scoop: In-State Early Look; Extra Scoops
The comprehensive weekly feature for Inside Carolina subscribers that details our latest UNC football recruiting intel.
247Sports
